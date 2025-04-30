    StartseiteAktienInfosys AktieNachrichten zu Infosys
    Infosys Collaborates with Yorkshire Building Society to Accelerate Digital Transformation

    London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To provide Yorkshire Building
    Society's mortgage, commercial, and savings customers with a seamless
    mobile-first banking experience, simplifying financial interactions

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society (https://apc
    01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ybs.co.uk/
    7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C6b11707a115c42e5c5fc08dd83ab2f60%7C63ce7d592f
    3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638811493456447516%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJF
    bXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoy
    fQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AuKyzPuyxj4lWV89%2BF9KlOl9wrEzk1DDa%2FopHYlqDD0%3D&r
    eserved=0) , one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK,
    to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys
    will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and
    efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings
    members.

    Infosys was selected for its deep financial services expertise, digital
    transformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies. Leveraging cloud, data,
    artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help
    Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to
    enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations
    to build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society
    to modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and support future
    scalability.

    Patrick Connolly, Director of Change Delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said,
    "This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising the
    true potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape our
    future, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with the
    warmth of human interaction. This transformation will empower our members and
    colleagues with the tools and services needed to deliver great customer
    outcomes, including major investments such as faster payments and enhanced
    security. It's a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, and
    efficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come."

    Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
    Services, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
