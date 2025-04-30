Infosys Collaborates with Yorkshire Building Society to Accelerate Digital Transformation
London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To provide Yorkshire Building
Society's mortgage, commercial, and savings customers with a seamless
mobile-first banking experience, simplifying financial interactions
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society (https://apc
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ybs.co.uk%2F&data=05%
7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C6b11707a115c42e5c5fc08dd83ab2f60%7C63ce7d592f
3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638811493456447516%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJF
bXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoy
fQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AuKyzPuyxj4lWV89%2BF9KlOl9wrEzk1DDa%2FopHYlqDD0%3D&r
eserved=0) , one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK,
to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys
will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and
efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings
members.
Society's mortgage, commercial, and savings customers with a seamless
mobile-first banking experience, simplifying financial interactions
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society (https://apc
01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ybs.co.uk%2F&data=05%
7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C6b11707a115c42e5c5fc08dd83ab2f60%7C63ce7d592f
3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638811493456447516%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJF
bXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoy
fQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AuKyzPuyxj4lWV89%2BF9KlOl9wrEzk1DDa%2FopHYlqDD0%3D&r
eserved=0) , one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK,
to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys
will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and
efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings
members.
Infosys was selected for its deep financial services expertise, digital
transformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies. Leveraging cloud, data,
artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help
Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to
enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations
to build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society
to modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and support future
scalability.
Patrick Connolly, Director of Change Delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said,
"This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising the
true potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape our
future, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with the
warmth of human interaction. This transformation will empower our members and
colleagues with the tools and services needed to deliver great customer
outcomes, including major investments such as faster payments and enhanced
security. It's a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, and
efficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come."
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
Services, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with
transformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies. Leveraging cloud, data,
artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will help
Yorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims to
enhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operations
to build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Society
to modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and support future
scalability.
Patrick Connolly, Director of Change Delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said,
"This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising the
true potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape our
future, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with the
warmth of human interaction. This transformation will empower our members and
colleagues with the tools and services needed to deliver great customer
outcomes, including major investments such as faster payments and enhanced
security. It's a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, and
efficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come."
Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & Financial
Services, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte