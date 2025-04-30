Infosys Collaborates with Yorkshire Building Society to Accelerate Digital Transformation

London and Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - To provide Yorkshire Building

Society's mortgage, commercial, and savings customers with a seamless

mobile-first banking experience, simplifying financial interactions



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced a strategic collaboration with Yorkshire Building Society (https://apc

01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ybs.co.uk%2F&data=05%

7C02%7Cmelvin.alex%40infosys.com%7C6b11707a115c42e5c5fc08dd83ab2f60%7C63ce7d592f

3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638811493456447516%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJF

bXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoy

fQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=AuKyzPuyxj4lWV89%2BF9KlOl9wrEzk1DDa%2FopHYlqDD0%3D&r

eserved=0) , one of the largest member-owned financial institutions in the UK,

to accelerate its digital transformation. As part of the engagement, Infosys

will help Yorkshire Building Society deliver a mobile-first, data enabled, and

efficient banking experience for their mortgage, commercial, and savings

members.





Infosys was selected for its deep financial services expertise, digitaltransformation capabilities, and next-gen technologies. Leveraging cloud, data,artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity solutions, Infosys will helpYorkshire Building Society achieve its 2030 strategic plan. The plan aims toenhance customer and employee experiences through digitally enabled operationsto build a future-ready society. Infosys will support Yorkshire Building Societyto modernize their operations, improve efficiency, and support futurescalability.Patrick Connolly, Director of Change Delivery, Yorkshire Building Society, said,"This collaboration is crucial to achieving our 2030 ambitions and realising thetrue potential of this organisation. The choices we make now will shape ourfuture, and we are committed to combining the convenience of digital with thewarmth of human interaction. This transformation will empower our members andcolleagues with the tools and services needed to deliver great customeroutcomes, including major investments such as faster payments and enhancedsecurity. It's a key part of our plan for continued growth, innovation, andefficiency, ensuring we continue to serve our members for generations to come."Dennis Gada, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Banking & FinancialServices, Infosys, said, "We are deeply committed to collaborating with