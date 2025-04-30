Highlight Communications: 2024 Fiscal Year Results Revealed

Highlight Group reported consolidated sales of CHF 404.1 million for fiscal year 2024, a decrease of 4.1% from CHF 421.3 million in 2023.

The company's EBIT fell to CHF -6.4 million, down from CHF 6.9 million the previous year.

The equity ratio decreased to 24.3% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 26.8% in the prior year.

The net result attributable to shareholders was CHF -27.7 million, worsening from CHF -10.6 million in 2023, leading to a decrease in earnings per share from CHF -0.19 to CHF -0.49.

The Film segment generated sales of CHF 251.4 million, a slight decline of 0.9%, while the Sports and Event segment saw a 9.0% drop in external sales to CHF 152.7 million.

The company anticipates challenges in fiscal 2025 due to inflation and rising energy prices but aims for stable operations and growth potential through upcoming film releases and UEFA competitions.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Highlight Communications is on 30.04.2025.

