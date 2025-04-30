ATOSS Software: EUR 2.13 Dividend & Growth Set for 2025

ATOSS Software SE announced a dividend distribution of EUR 2.13 per share at its AGM on April 30, 2025, up from EUR 1.69 the previous year.

The company achieved record sales revenues and earnings for the 19th consecutive year in 2024, showcasing the stability of its business model.

Shareholders endorsed all management proposals at the AGM, including the confirmation of the Supervisory Board members.

Since its flotation, ATOSS has paid a cumulative total of EUR 14.05 per share to shareholders, emphasizing its commitment to dividend continuity.

The Management Board projects total revenues of around EUR 190 million for the 2025 financial year, with an expected EBIT margin of at least 31%.

ATOSS Software SE provides workforce management solutions to approximately 18,300 customers, including major companies like Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn.

The price of ATOSS Software at the time of the news was 131,50EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.607,09PKT (-0,20 %).





