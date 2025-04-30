H&R Unveils Q1 2025 Preliminary Results: Key Insights Revealed

Preliminary results for Q1/2025 show a slight improvement compared to the previous year, with EBITDA increasing to EUR 22.4 million from EUR 21.3 million in Q1/2024.

Sales revenue increased by approximately 2.6% to EUR 345.8 million in Q1/2025, leading to improved performance across all earnings levels.

The ChemPharm REFINING segment showed positive performance with increased sales revenues and EBITDA, while the ChemPharm SALES segment and PLASTICS segment underperformed.

Operating cash flow in Q1/2025 decreased to EUR -8.1 million due to changes in net working capital, and free cash flow was significantly lower at EUR -17.7 million.

The equity base remains solid with a slight decrease in total assets to EUR 1,011.4 million and an equity ratio of 46.1%.

H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA is on track with its full-year guidance for 2025, with expected EBITDA between EUR 85.0 million and EUR 100.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at H&R is on 15.05.2025.

The price of H&R at the time of the news was 4,0750EUR and was down -1,33 % compared with the previous day.





