Ad Pepper Media Unveils Q1 2025 Results: Key Insights Revealed

ad pepper media International N.V. reported gross sales of EUR 21,465k for Q1 2025, showing a 3% growth compared to Q1 2024.

Revenue for Q1 2025 was EUR 5,284k, representing a 2% increase from the previous year.

The ad pepper segment saw a significant revenue increase of 32% year-on-year, reaching EUR 612k in Q1 2025.

The Webgains and ad agents segments maintained revenue levels close to the previous year, with EUR 2,921k and EUR 1,750k, respectively.

Segment EBITDA for ad pepper was EUR 133k, a notable improvement from the previous year's EUR -13k, while Webgains' EBITDA decreased to EUR 328k due to technology investments.

The full report for the first quarter of 2025 will be published on 23 May 2025.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 3,0400EUR and was up +2,01 % compared with the previous day.





