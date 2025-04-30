Allgeier SE Hits Q1 2025 Earnings Target, Reaffirms Guidance

Allgeier SE achieved its earnings target for Q1 2025, generating revenue of EUR 96 million from continuing operations, down from EUR 99 million the previous year.

The company's gross profit for Q1 2025 was EUR 33 million, resulting in a gross margin of 34%, slightly lower than the previous year's 35%.

Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 10 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, consistent with the previous year.

As of March 31, 2025, consolidated equity was EUR 192 million, with cash and cash equivalents decreasing to EUR 40 million.

Allgeier SE confirmed its guidance for the 2025 fiscal year, as previously announced in December 2024.

Detailed financial figures for Q1 2025 will be published in the interim statement on May 15, 2025.

