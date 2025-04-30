Allgeier SE Hits Q1 2025 Earnings Target, Reaffirms Guidance
Allgeier SE met its Q1 2025 earnings target, generating EUR 96 million in revenue, with a stable EBITDA and a slight dip in gross margin. The company remains optimistic about its 2025 outlook.
- Allgeier SE achieved its earnings target for Q1 2025, generating revenue of EUR 96 million from continuing operations, down from EUR 99 million the previous year.
- The company's gross profit for Q1 2025 was EUR 33 million, resulting in a gross margin of 34%, slightly lower than the previous year's 35%.
- Adjusted EBITDA remained stable at EUR 10 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10%, consistent with the previous year.
- As of March 31, 2025, consolidated equity was EUR 192 million, with cash and cash equivalents decreasing to EUR 40 million.
- Allgeier SE confirmed its guidance for the 2025 fiscal year, as previously announced in December 2024.
- Detailed financial figures for Q1 2025 will be published in the interim statement on May 15, 2025.
