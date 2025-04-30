Airbus SE: Q1 2025 Results Unveiled!

Airbus delivered 136 commercial aircraft in Q1 2025, with revenues of €13.5 billion and EBIT adjusted at €0.6 billion.

Gross commercial aircraft orders totaled 280, with net orders of 204, resulting in an order backlog of 8,726 aircraft.

Consolidated revenues increased by 6% year-on-year, driven by a 4% rise in commercial aircraft revenues to €9.5 billion.

Consolidated EBIT (reported) was €473 million, a decrease of 22% compared to Q1 2024, while net income rose by 33% to €793 million.

Free cash flow before customer financing was €-310 million, an improvement from €-1,791 million in Q1 2024, with a gross cash position of €26.1 billion.

Airbus maintains its 2025 guidance, targeting around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries and EBIT adjusted of approximately €7.0 billion.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Airbus is on 28.07.2025.

The price of Airbus at the time of the news was 147,41EUR and was up +1,32 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 148,02EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 22.454,00PKT (-0,28 %).





