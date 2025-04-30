BRAIN Biotech AG: Q2 Results & Cautious 2024/25 Outlook

BRAIN Biotech AG reported preliminary Q2 figures for the fiscal year 2024/25, with revenues of EUR 12.12 million and an adjusted EBITDA of minus EUR 0.36 million.

The comprehensive half-year report for the period ending March 31, 2025, will be published on May 28, 2025.

The company forecasts full-year 2024/25 revenues for its core segment BRAINBiocatalysts to be around last year's level, which is below the original guidance.

The adjusted EBITDA margin guidance for the BRAINBiocatalysts segment remains unchanged.

The forecast change is attributed to a weaker economic environment and strong fluctuations in the USD currency.

BRAIN Biotech AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt and other German exchanges.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,2750EUR and was down -1,52 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,2100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,86 % since publication.





