Discover HLEE Group's Stable 2024 Financial Results
HLEE Group's 2024 financial journey is marked by stable sales, strategic cinematic successes, and a focus on sports marketing, all while navigating a challenging economic landscape.
- HLEE Group reported stable financial results for 2024, with consolidated sales of CHF 404.1 million, a decrease from CHF 421.4 million the previous year.
- The EBIT for 2024 was CHF -13.6 million, compared to CHF -3.5 million in 2023, indicating a decline in earnings.
- The equity ratio decreased to 26.3% from 29.4% in the previous year, while consolidated total assets increased to CHF 806.9 million from CHF 790.5 million.
- In the film segment, seven movies were released in German theaters, with "Chantal and the Magic Kingdom" and "Der Spitzname" being among the top 20 most successful movies in Germany in 2024.
- The Sports and Events segment focused on marketing rights for UEFA club competitions and optimizing content and marketing environments, with significant efforts in supporting the Vienna Philharmonic and Eurovision Song Contest 2025.
- The outlook for 2025 includes planning uncertainty due to inflation, energy prices, and political crises, but the HLEE Group plans to release fourteen productions, including sequels and adaptations, and focus on content distribution and capitalization in the Sports and Events segment.
