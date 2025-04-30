Analytic Partners Shapes Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) for 25 years and Innovates with Commercial Analytics

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners celebrates 25 years with a new

website announcing a renewed push to elevate MMM and MTA measurement programs to

deliver Commercial Intelligence.



Analytic Partners has enjoyed a long history of consistent, organic growth over

its 25 years, becoming a recognized leader in the Marketing Mix Modeling and

Commercial Analytics space. Despite decades of experience, Analytic Partners has

assessed the marketplace and calculates that Commercial Analytics is still in

its infancy.





"We find that 50 percent of our new customers haven't leveraged analytics to

drive decisions before engaging with us, and the other 50 percent are looking to

elevate their MMM measurement programs for speed to insight with a commercial

perspective," explains Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners.



Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), the predecessor to Commercial Analytics, was once

the gold standard for evaluating marketing performance. However, most MMM

deployments are limited by backward-looking ROI reporting and slow, custom data

processing-offering only a historical view rather than forward-looking guidance.



Analytic Partners has revolutionized MMM with the benefit of 25 years of

intelligence to develop an end-to-end analytics platform, GPS EnterpriseÒ

(GPS-E). GPS-E produces actionable analytics available anytime, delivered at the

right time, with a commercial perspective. GPS-E is designed to analyze all

commercial factors (pricing, supply chain, COGS, relative channel margins, and

other internal and external factors) that drive short-term results and long-term

brand growth beyond just marketing and advertising.



Chief Science Officer, Hong Jin, explains: "We have adapted and evolved GPS-E as

an end-to-end platform to deliver speed to value. GPS-E streamlines measurement

programs by handling data ingestion, modeling, forecasting, optimization, and

scenario planning. We've incorporated our intelligence to automate

time-consuming, repetitive processes, while also building in the flexibility for

users to customize models. As a result, users can iterate decisions to meet

unique business needs -- such as optimizing for growth while balancing multiple

objectives."



One major innovation embedded in GPS-E measures and tracks the value

opportunities unearthed by the analytics. "We have the tremendous benefit of

being able to quantify the value we create for brands, "says Maggie Merklin,

Chief Customer Officer. "Back when MMM was state of the art, it was used largely

to report ROIs and business drivers. Now, we have a highly accurate rubric for

quantifying value and sizing the prize to inform commercial decisions for

brands," explains Merklin.



"Forward looking decisioning is the future. In the past, there was a lot of

attention on the models, and not enough focus on driving decisions for business

impact. The impetus for Commercial Analytics is our understanding that brands

need to move beyond backward-looking advertising ROI report cards to a faster

and more holistic look at total commercial performance. For any company, your

brand is your value proposition, and your growth engine." said Nancy Smith.



"I would like to thank our customers, our partners and our team for making the

last 25 years feel like five. Together, we can elevate our industry from MMM to

forward looking commercial decisioning with Commercial Analytics. We have so

much promise ahead," added Smith.



About Analytic Partners



Recognized as a leader in both the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix

Modeling Solutions (https://analyticpartners.com/resources/analytic-partners-nam

ed-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant/) and The Forrester Wave(TM):

Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report

(https://analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023/) , Analytic

Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500

brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business

understanding and right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and

beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful

connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more

information, visit https://analyticpartners.com/ .



View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/analytic-partn

ers-shapes-marketing-mix-modeling-mmm-for-25-years-and-innovates-with-commercial

-analytics-302442443.html



Contact:



Sarah Hersey,

sarah.hersey@pumpkinpr.uk,

+ 44 7557018235



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109535/6023762

OTS: Analytic Partners







