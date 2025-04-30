    StartseiteAktienForrester Research AktieNachrichten zu Forrester Research
    Analytic Partners Shapes Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) for 25 years and Innovates with Commercial Analytics

    Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners celebrates 25 years with a new
    website announcing a renewed push to elevate MMM and MTA measurement programs to
    deliver Commercial Intelligence.

    Analytic Partners has enjoyed a long history of consistent, organic growth over
    its 25 years, becoming a recognized leader in the Marketing Mix Modeling and
    Commercial Analytics space. Despite decades of experience, Analytic Partners has
    assessed the marketplace and calculates that Commercial Analytics is still in
    its infancy.

    "We find that 50 percent of our new customers haven't leveraged analytics to
    drive decisions before engaging with us, and the other 50 percent are looking to
    elevate their MMM measurement programs for speed to insight with a commercial
    perspective," explains Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners.

    Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), the predecessor to Commercial Analytics, was once
    the gold standard for evaluating marketing performance. However, most MMM
    deployments are limited by backward-looking ROI reporting and slow, custom data
    processing-offering only a historical view rather than forward-looking guidance.

    Analytic Partners has revolutionized MMM with the benefit of 25 years of
    intelligence to develop an end-to-end analytics platform, GPS EnterpriseÒ
    (GPS-E). GPS-E produces actionable analytics available anytime, delivered at the
    right time, with a commercial perspective. GPS-E is designed to analyze all
    commercial factors (pricing, supply chain, COGS, relative channel margins, and
    other internal and external factors) that drive short-term results and long-term
    brand growth beyond just marketing and advertising.

    Chief Science Officer, Hong Jin, explains: "We have adapted and evolved GPS-E as
    an end-to-end platform to deliver speed to value. GPS-E streamlines measurement
    programs by handling data ingestion, modeling, forecasting, optimization, and
    scenario planning. We've incorporated our intelligence to automate
    time-consuming, repetitive processes, while also building in the flexibility for
    users to customize models. As a result, users can iterate decisions to meet
    unique business needs -- such as optimizing for growth while balancing multiple
    objectives."

    One major innovation embedded in GPS-E measures and tracks the value
    opportunities unearthed by the analytics. "We have the tremendous benefit of
    being able to quantify the value we create for brands, "says Maggie Merklin,
    Chief Customer Officer. "Back when MMM was state of the art, it was used largely
    to report ROIs and business drivers. Now, we have a highly accurate rubric for
    quantifying value and sizing the prize to inform commercial decisions for
    brands," explains Merklin.

    "Forward looking decisioning is the future. In the past, there was a lot of
    attention on the models, and not enough focus on driving decisions for business
    impact. The impetus for Commercial Analytics is our understanding that brands
    need to move beyond backward-looking advertising ROI report cards to a faster
    and more holistic look at total commercial performance. For any company, your
    brand is your value proposition, and your growth engine." said Nancy Smith.

    "I would like to thank our customers, our partners and our team for making the
    last 25 years feel like five. Together, we can elevate our industry from MMM to
    forward looking commercial decisioning with Commercial Analytics. We have so
    much promise ahead," added Smith.

    About Analytic Partners

    Recognized as a leader in both the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix
    Modeling Solutions (https://analyticpartners.com/resources/analytic-partners-nam
    ed-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant/) and The Forrester Wave(TM):
    Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report
    (https://analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023/) , Analytic
    Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500
    brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business
    understanding and right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and
    beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful
    connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more
    information, visit https://analyticpartners.com/ .

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/analytic-partn
    ers-shapes-marketing-mix-modeling-mmm-for-25-years-and-innovates-with-commercial
    -analytics-302442443.html

    Contact:

    Sarah Hersey,
    sarah.hersey@pumpkinpr.uk,
    + 44 7557018235

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/109535/6023762
    OTS: Analytic Partners




    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
