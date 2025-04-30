Analytic Partners Shapes Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM) for 25 years and Innovates with Commercial Analytics
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Analytic Partners celebrates 25 years with a new
website announcing a renewed push to elevate MMM and MTA measurement programs to
deliver Commercial Intelligence.
Analytic Partners has enjoyed a long history of consistent, organic growth over
its 25 years, becoming a recognized leader in the Marketing Mix Modeling and
Commercial Analytics space. Despite decades of experience, Analytic Partners has
assessed the marketplace and calculates that Commercial Analytics is still in
its infancy.
"We find that 50 percent of our new customers haven't leveraged analytics to
drive decisions before engaging with us, and the other 50 percent are looking to
elevate their MMM measurement programs for speed to insight with a commercial
perspective," explains Nancy Smith, President and CEO of Analytic Partners.
Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), the predecessor to Commercial Analytics, was once
the gold standard for evaluating marketing performance. However, most MMM
deployments are limited by backward-looking ROI reporting and slow, custom data
processing-offering only a historical view rather than forward-looking guidance.
Analytic Partners has revolutionized MMM with the benefit of 25 years of
intelligence to develop an end-to-end analytics platform, GPS EnterpriseÒ
(GPS-E). GPS-E produces actionable analytics available anytime, delivered at the
right time, with a commercial perspective. GPS-E is designed to analyze all
commercial factors (pricing, supply chain, COGS, relative channel margins, and
other internal and external factors) that drive short-term results and long-term
brand growth beyond just marketing and advertising.
Chief Science Officer, Hong Jin, explains: "We have adapted and evolved GPS-E as
an end-to-end platform to deliver speed to value. GPS-E streamlines measurement
programs by handling data ingestion, modeling, forecasting, optimization, and
scenario planning. We've incorporated our intelligence to automate
time-consuming, repetitive processes, while also building in the flexibility for
users to customize models. As a result, users can iterate decisions to meet
unique business needs -- such as optimizing for growth while balancing multiple
objectives."
One major innovation embedded in GPS-E measures and tracks the value
opportunities unearthed by the analytics. "We have the tremendous benefit of
being able to quantify the value we create for brands, "says Maggie Merklin,
Chief Customer Officer. "Back when MMM was state of the art, it was used largely
to report ROIs and business drivers. Now, we have a highly accurate rubric for
quantifying value and sizing the prize to inform commercial decisions for
brands," explains Merklin.
"Forward looking decisioning is the future. In the past, there was a lot of
attention on the models, and not enough focus on driving decisions for business
impact. The impetus for Commercial Analytics is our understanding that brands
need to move beyond backward-looking advertising ROI report cards to a faster
and more holistic look at total commercial performance. For any company, your
brand is your value proposition, and your growth engine." said Nancy Smith.
"I would like to thank our customers, our partners and our team for making the
last 25 years feel like five. Together, we can elevate our industry from MMM to
forward looking commercial decisioning with Commercial Analytics. We have so
much promise ahead," added Smith.
About Analytic Partners
Recognized as a leader in both the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Marketing Mix
Modeling Solutions (https://analyticpartners.com/resources/analytic-partners-nam
ed-a-leader-in-the-2024-gartner-magic-quadrant/) and The Forrester Wave(TM):
Marketing Measurement and Optimization, Q3 2023 report
(https://analyticpartners.com/resources/forrester-wave-mmo-2023/) , Analytic
Partners provides marketing measurement and Commercial Analytics to Fortune 500
brands around the globe. We provide adaptive solutions for deeper business
understanding and right-time planning and optimization - for marketing and
beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful
connections with their customers and achieve commercial success. For more
information, visit https://analyticpartners.com/ .
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/analytic-partn
ers-shapes-marketing-mix-modeling-mmm-for-25-years-and-innovates-with-commercial
-analytics-302442443.html
