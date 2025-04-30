Paragon's Resilience: Operating Gains Amid Sales Dip
paragon defied expectations in 2024, boosting operating results and setting the stage for future growth with strategic innovations and global expansion plans.
- paragon's operating result increased significantly despite a 16.0% decline in sales revenue to EUR 135.7m in 2024, attributed to restrained customer call-offs and the sale of the starter battery business.
- Operating EBITDA rose to EUR 19.0m from EUR 17.7m, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14.0% from 10.9% the previous year.
- Extensive improvement measures led to cost savings that will continue to have a positive impact in 2025.
- The new Consumer Products division is expected to contribute significantly to sales by 2025, with a forecast of EUR 140 to 145m in sales and an EBITDA of EUR 20 to 22m.
- Operating cash flow increased from EUR -6.2m to EUR 16.0m, and free cash flow improved to EUR 5.2m from EUR -13.8m.
- paragon's strategy includes expanding its presence in China, the US, and India, while reducing dependency on the automotive market by establishing a second distribution channel for consumer products.
