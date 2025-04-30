Paragon's Resilience: Operating Gains Amid Sales Dip

paragon's operating result increased significantly despite a 16.0% decline in sales revenue to EUR 135.7m in 2024, attributed to restrained customer call-offs and the sale of the starter battery business.

Operating EBITDA rose to EUR 19.0m from EUR 17.7m, with the EBITDA margin improving to 14.0% from 10.9% the previous year.

Extensive improvement measures led to cost savings that will continue to have a positive impact in 2025.

The new Consumer Products division is expected to contribute significantly to sales by 2025, with a forecast of EUR 140 to 145m in sales and an EBITDA of EUR 20 to 22m.

Operating cash flow increased from EUR -6.2m to EUR 16.0m, and free cash flow improved to EUR 5.2m from EUR -13.8m.

paragon's strategy includes expanding its presence in China, the US, and India, while reducing dependency on the automotive market by establishing a second distribution channel for consumer products.

The next important date, Publication of the consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024 (Annual Report), at paragon is on 30.04.2025.

The price of paragon at the time of the news was 2,1700EUR and was down -2,69 % compared with the previous day.





