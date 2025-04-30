Northern Data Reveals 2025 Updates & New Guidance Framework!

Northern Data AG has updated its 2025 guidance and introduced a new guidance framework.

The new guidance anticipates FY 2025 revenue between EUR 240 million and EUR 320 million, with Adjusted EBITDA ranging from EUR 80 million to EUR 130 million.

Taiga Cloud's revenue for 2025 is expected to be between EUR 150 million and EUR 210 million, contributing to an annualized run rate revenue of EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million by year-end.

The new guidance framework is based on a bottom-up model, focusing on the conversion of customers on the existing GPU infrastructure, excluding potential additional revenue from future capital expenditures.

The updated guidance reflects changes in methodology, technology upgrades affecting GPU availability, and updated commercial terms aligned with current market conditions.

Forward-looking statements in the release are based on current management views and involve risks and uncertainties, with no obligation to update these statements.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 25,39EUR and was up +1,72 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,18EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,11 % since publication.





