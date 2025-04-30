Northern Data Group: Reveals Key Business & Operational Insights

Northern Data Group has updated its FY 2025 guidance, projecting revenues between EUR 240 million and EUR 320 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 80 million and EUR 130 million.

The company is focusing on its Taiga Cloud business, which has fully operationalized its GPU estate and is undergoing a comprehensive technology upgrade to enhance service capabilities.

The upgrade cycle for Taiga Cloud began in Q1 2025 and is expected to be completed by Q2 2025, with early results showing positive momentum.

Northern Data's Ardent Data Centers are expanding, with a new 120MW facility in Georgia expected to start operations in 2026 and a Pennsylvania site set to begin in June 2025.

The divestiture process for Peak Mining is ongoing, with the company aiming to maximize shareholder value through a thorough evaluation of its mining sites.

The new guidance framework reflects insights from customer discussions and ongoing technology upgrades, with Taiga's revenue expected to improve throughout 2025, potentially reaching an annualized run rate of EUR 300 million to EUR 350 million by year-end.

The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 25,87EUR and was up +3,65 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,74EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,50 % since publication.





