voxeljet AG Restructures Finances After Sale to Anzu Rejected
Voxeljet AG is poised for a transformative financial overhaul, guided by strategic partnerships and a robust restructuring plan.
- voxeljet AG announced a financial restructuring under the StaRUG procedure after its general meeting rejected the sale of the business to Anzu Partners LLC.
- The main creditor, affiliated with Anzu, agreed to provide financial contributions as part of the restructuring plan.
- The restructuring aims to restore financial capability by improving liquidity, reducing debt, and strengthening the equity base.
- The plan includes a debt waiver of EUR 3,500,000 and a reduction of the annual interest rate to 3% from July 2026.
- Current shareholders will be excluded without compensation as the share capital will be reduced to zero, followed by a capital increase with new equity from the main creditor.
- The publication of voxeljet AG's annual and consolidated financial statements for 2024 will be delayed until at least the second half of August 2025.
