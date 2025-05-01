    StartseiteAktienLloyds Banking Group AktieNachrichten zu Lloyds Banking Group
    Discover 2025 Q1 Insights Revealed

    Lloyds Banking Group started 2025 strong, reporting a £1.1 billion profit in Q1, with net income up 4% and strategic growth in lending and deposits, despite inflationary pressures.

    • Lloyds Banking Group reported a statutory profit after tax of £1.1 billion for Q1 2025, with net income up 4% compared to the previous year.
    • Underlying net interest income reached £3.3 billion, reflecting a banking net interest margin of 3.03%, up 8 basis points year on year.
    • Operating costs increased by 6% to £2.6 billion, influenced by inflationary pressures and strategic investments, but partially offset by cost savings.
    • The underlying impairment charge was £309 million, with a resilient asset quality ratio of 27 basis points, indicating stable credit performance.
    • Customer lending and deposits grew significantly, with loans increasing by £7.1 billion and deposits by £5.0 billion during the quarter.
    • The Group reaffirmed its 2025 guidance, expecting underlying net interest income of approximately £13.5 billion and a return on tangible equity of around 13.5%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lloyds Banking Group is on 16.05.2025.


    -3,98 %
    -3,43 %
    -3,98 %
    +15,75 %
    +38,52 %
    +62,50 %
    +115,78 %
    -25,75 %
    -77,03 %
    ISIN:GB0008706128WKN:871784





