Apples iPhone-Umsatz steigt - Dienstleistungsumsatz enttäuscht Börse
- iPhone-Umsätze stiegen auf 46,84 Milliarden Dollar.
- Gesamtumsatz wuchs um fünf Prozent auf 95,4 Milliarden.
- Dienstleistungs-Sparte enttäuschte Analystenerwartungen.
CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apples Geschäft mit dem iPhone ist im vergangenen Quartal gewachsen, während Donald Trumps Zoll-Rundumschlag für Verunsicherung sorgte. Konzernchef Tim Cook sagte dem Sender CNBC am Donnerstag, das Unternehmen sehe keine Anzeichen dafür, dass US-Kunden iPhone-Käufe aus Angst vor möglichen Preiserhöhungen vorgezogen hätten.
Die iPhone-Umsätze stiegen von 45,96 Milliarden Dollar im Vorjahresquartal auf nun 46,84 Milliarden Dollar. Analysten hatten im Schnitt mit rund einer Milliarde Dollar weniger gerechnet. Insgesamt stieg der Konzernumsatz um fünf Prozent auf 95,4 Milliarden Dollar. Auch das lag über den Markterwartungen. Unter dem Strich verdiente Apple 24,78 Milliarden Dollar nach einem Gewinn von knapp 23,64 Milliarden Dollar ein Jahr zuvor.
In der Dienstleistungs-Sparte mit Erlösen aus dem App- und Abo-Geschäft und im Geschäft mit Großchina verfehlte Apple hingegen die Analystenerwartungen. Die Aktie gab im nachbörslichen Handel um 2,5 Prozent nach./so/DP/he
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie
Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,00 % und einem Kurs von 208,3 auf Nasdaq (01. Mai 2025, 22:50 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -0,48 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,31 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,73 Bil..
Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4400 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 238,33USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 197,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 294,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -4,07 %/+43,17 % bedeutet.
What Happened: “This has been a core Street fear over the last month,” Ives wrote Thursday on X, noting that Apple’s manufacturing shift could “take the worst case scenario off the table for iPhone tariffs.” He also highlighted “improving” demand in China, a crucial market for the tech giant.
Dazu kann man sagen, die Umsätze von Apple gingen diesmal in China zwar erneut zurück, so um 2 Prozent, im vorhergehenden Quartal waren das allerdings 11 Prozent und Tim erwähnte im call, dass die Umsätze währungsbereinigt gar genauso hoch waren wie im Vorjahr.
Ives war diesesmal im call nicht in der Fragerunde dabei:-)
During Apple’s fiscal second-quarter earnings call Thursday, CEO Tim Cook revealed the company expects a $900 million cost impact in the June quarter due to existing tariffs. Cook emphasized Apple’s strategic pivot to diversify manufacturing bases.
“For the June quarter, we expect the majority of iPhones sold in the U.S. will have India as their country of origin,” Cook said. He added that Vietnam will now produce nearly all iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and AirPods sold in the U.S.
Why It Matters: The manufacturing shift comes as Apple navigates potential tariff increases on Chinese imports. Cook explained that Apple’s current tariff exposure primarily relates to the February IEEPA-related tariff at 20%, affecting U.S. imports of Chinese-origin products.
https://www.benzinga.com/markets/equities/25/05/45157565/dan…
Previous analysis from Ives had warned that iPhones manufactured in the U.S. could cost as much as $3,500 if significant tariffs were implemented on Chinese imports.
OK, erst mal paar aktuelle Aspekte. Have a great weekend folks, cheers
Now let's turn to our cash position and capital return program. We ended the quarter with $133 billion in cash and marketable securities. We had $3 billion in debt maturities and increased commercial paper by $4 billion, resulting in $98 billion in total debt. Therefore, at the end of the quarter, net cash was $35 billion. During the quarter, we returned $29 billion to shareholders. This included $3.8 billion in dividends and equivalents and $25 billion through open market repurchases of 108 million Apple shares.
Given the continued confidence we have in our business now and into the future, today, our Board authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases as we maintain our goal of getting to net cash neutral. We're also raising our dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share of common stock, and we continue to plan for annual increases in the dividend going forward as we have done for the last 13 years. This cash dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.
As we move ahead into the June quarter, I'd like to review our outlook, which includes the types of forward-looking information that Suhasini referred to. Importantly, the color we're providing assumes that global tariff rates, policies and application remain in effect as of this call. And the global macroeconomic outlook doesn't worsen from today for the current quarter. Despite the overall uncertain environment, we will still be providing color at the total company level, subject to these assumptions and the risk factors that we referred to at the beginning of the call.
We expect our June quarter total company revenue to grow low to mid-single digits year-over-year. We expect gross margin to be between 45.5% and 46.5%, which includes the estimated impact of the $900 million of tariff-related costs that Tim referred to earlier. We expect operating expenses to be between $15.3 billion and $15.5 billion. We expect OI&E to be around negative $300 million, excluding any potential impact from the mark-to-market of minority investments and our tax rate to be around 16%.
With that, let's open the call to questions.
. . .
Transcipt vom call gestern – erneut von seeking alpha.