    StartseiteAktienApple AktieNachrichten zu Apple
    269 Aufrufe 269 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Apples iPhone-Umsatz steigt - Dienstleistungsumsatz enttäuscht Börse

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • iPhone-Umsätze stiegen auf 46,84 Milliarden Dollar.
    • Gesamtumsatz wuchs um fünf Prozent auf 95,4 Milliarden.
    • Dienstleistungs-Sparte enttäuschte Analystenerwartungen.
    Apples iPhone-Umsatz steigt - Dienstleistungsumsatz enttäuscht Börse
    Foto: Sven Hoppe - dpa

    CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apples Geschäft mit dem iPhone ist im vergangenen Quartal gewachsen, während Donald Trumps Zoll-Rundumschlag für Verunsicherung sorgte. Konzernchef Tim Cook sagte dem Sender CNBC am Donnerstag, das Unternehmen sehe keine Anzeichen dafür, dass US-Kunden iPhone-Käufe aus Angst vor möglichen Preiserhöhungen vorgezogen hätten.

    Die iPhone-Umsätze stiegen von 45,96 Milliarden Dollar im Vorjahresquartal auf nun 46,84 Milliarden Dollar. Analysten hatten im Schnitt mit rund einer Milliarde Dollar weniger gerechnet. Insgesamt stieg der Konzernumsatz um fünf Prozent auf 95,4 Milliarden Dollar. Auch das lag über den Markterwartungen. Unter dem Strich verdiente Apple 24,78 Milliarden Dollar nach einem Gewinn von knapp 23,64 Milliarden Dollar ein Jahr zuvor.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Apple Inc.!
    Long
    191,63€
    Basispreis
    1,26
    Ask
    × 14,41
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    218,72€
    Basispreis
    1,26
    Ask
    × 14,41
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    In der Dienstleistungs-Sparte mit Erlösen aus dem App- und Abo-Geschäft und im Geschäft mit Großchina verfehlte Apple hingegen die Analystenerwartungen. Die Aktie gab im nachbörslichen Handel um 2,5 Prozent nach./so/DP/he

    Apple

    -0,67 %
    -0,48 %
    -7,31 %
    -10,78 %
    +19,00 %
    +30,99 %
    +184,03 %
    +536,53 %
    +7.262,85 %
    ISIN:US0378331005WKN:865985

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -2,00 % und einem Kurs von 208,3 auf Nasdaq (01. Mai 2025, 22:50 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -0,48 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -7,31 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,73 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4400 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 238,33USD. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 197,00USD und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 294,00USD was eine Bandbreite von -4,07 %/+43,17 % bedeutet.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu Apple - 865985 - US0378331005

    Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über Apple. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!


    dpa-AFX
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache. Gestützt auf ein internationales Agentur-Netzwerk berichtet dpa-AFX unabhängig, zuverlässig und schnell von allen wichtigen Finanzstandorten der Welt.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Apples iPhone-Umsatz steigt - Dienstleistungsumsatz enttäuscht Börse Apples Geschäft mit dem iPhone ist im vergangenen Quartal gewachsen, während Donald Trumps Zoll-Rundumschlag für Verunsicherung sorgte. Konzernchef Tim Cook sagte dem Sender CNBC am Donnerstag, das Unternehmen sehe keine Anzeichen dafür, dass …