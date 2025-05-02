BIKE24 Kicks Off 2025 with Double-Digit Growth & €2.1M Profit Boost
BIKE24 is pedaling into 2025 with impressive momentum, showcasing a robust 17.8% revenue surge in the first quarter. With double-digit growth across Europe, including standout performances in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, the company is accelerating its presence in new markets like Poland and Finland. Despite seasonal hurdles, BIKE24's strategic efficiency measures have not only improved EBITDA but also streamlined personnel costs and inventory. While the year begins on a high note, BIKE24 remains cautiously optimistic, adhering to its full-year guidance amidst economic uncertainties.
- BIKE24 experienced a 17.8% increase in revenue to EUR 58.0 million in Q1 2025, with double-digit growth in all European regions.
- The company's core markets in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland grew by 22%, while new markets Poland and Finland saw growth rates of 30% and 26%, respectively.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by EUR 2.1 million to EUR 0.6 million, despite seasonal challenges and winter promotions.
- Personnel costs decreased from EUR 6.9 million to EUR 6.1 million, reflecting the impact of efficiency measures.
- Inventory was reduced by 6.7% compared to March 2024, with improved product range and availability.
- Despite a strong start to 2025, BIKE24 maintains its full-year guidance due to macroeconomic uncertainties, targeting revenue between EUR 233 million and EUR 242 million and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 7.0 million and EUR 12.1 million.
