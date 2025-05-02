Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: Record Revenue & Earnings in FY 2024

Einhell Germany AG achieved record revenue and earnings in the financial year 2024, with group revenue increasing by 14.2% to EUR 1,109.7 million and earnings before taxes (EBT) reaching EUR 98.5 million, a 30.6% increase from 2023.

The company has a net cash position of around EUR 20 million, making it debt-free, and has increased its dividend distribution to EUR 1.50 per preference share and EUR 1.48 per ordinary share.

A significant increase in end customer demand in Western and Eastern Europe, particularly for the Power X-Change battery-powered devices, contributed to the positive revenue performance.

Einhell plans to continue its three-tiered strategy in 2025, focusing on international brand development, expanding the Power X-Change system, and reducing dependence on Chinese suppliers by broadening its supplier pool and establishing a production plant in Hungary.

For the financial year 2025, Einhell expects group revenue of approximately EUR 1,160 million and a pre-tax margin of 8.5% to 9.0%, with inflation trends being a crucial factor for consumer demand.

Einhell is committed to improving its market presence and distribution, investing in product and brand development, and maintaining its market-leading position in cordless tools and garden equipment.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 15.05.2025.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 66,90EUR and was up +0,83 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 67,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,90 % since publication.





