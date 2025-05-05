Stabilus SE's Q2 Revenue Jumps 7.8%, Full-Year Forecast Steady
Stabilus SE's Q2 FY2025 financials reveal a 7.8% revenue surge to €338 million, driven by Destaco's consolidation and strong regional performances, setting a promising tone for fiscal 2025.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Stabilus SE increased its revenue by 7.8% to €338.0 million in Q2 FY2025, driven by the consolidation of Destaco and strong performance in the Americas and EMEA regions.
- The adjusted EBIT for Q2 FY2025 was €37.7 million, with a margin of 11.2%, compared to €38.9 million and a margin of 12.4% in Q2 FY2024.
- The Q2 FY2025 result was €11.2 million, and the adjusted free cash flow (FCF) was €18.1 million, up from €3.7 million in Q2 FY2024, due to stronger operating cash flow and lower tax payments.
- Stabilus confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue between €1.3 billion and €1.45 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13%, and an adjusted FCF of €90 million to €140 million.
- Destaco, integrated into Stabilus for one year, contributed €187.1 million in revenue with an EBIT margin of 19.6% over the past 12 months.
- Revenue growth in Q2 FY2025 was mainly driven by the Americas region (+16.8%) and the EMEA region (+4.8%), while the APAC region saw a revenue decline of 0.7%.
The next important date, Interim Report H1 FY2025, at Stabilus is on 05.05.2025.
