Stabilus SE's Q2 Revenue Jumps 7.8%, Full-Year Forecast Steady

Stabilus SE increased its revenue by 7.8% to €338.0 million in Q2 FY2025, driven by the consolidation of Destaco and strong performance in the Americas and EMEA regions.

The adjusted EBIT for Q2 FY2025 was €37.7 million, with a margin of 11.2%, compared to €38.9 million and a margin of 12.4% in Q2 FY2024.

The Q2 FY2025 result was €11.2 million, and the adjusted free cash flow (FCF) was €18.1 million, up from €3.7 million in Q2 FY2024, due to stronger operating cash flow and lower tax payments.

Stabilus confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2025, expecting revenue between €1.3 billion and €1.45 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 11% to 13%, and an adjusted FCF of €90 million to €140 million.

Destaco, integrated into Stabilus for one year, contributed €187.1 million in revenue with an EBIT margin of 19.6% over the past 12 months.

Revenue growth in Q2 FY2025 was mainly driven by the Americas region (+16.8%) and the EMEA region (+4.8%), while the APAC region saw a revenue decline of 0.7%.

The next important date, Interim Report H1 FY2025, at Stabilus is on 05.05.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.105,43PKT (+2,22 %).





