amina launches amina M at Power2Drive 2025 / A new product, curated at Power2Drive (FOTO)

Munich (ots) - amina proudly unveils amina M , with MID-certified metering,

cabled network support, and local load balancing, it offers enhanced reliability

and efficient energy management. amina M is designed to streamline operations,

reduce costs, and ensure compliance with the latest regulations. Launched at

Power2Drive 2025 , the charger takes centre stage at amina's booth ( B6.356 ),

presented as the hero piece in a gallery-style installation that reflects the

company's design-driven approach.



amina M is tailored to the needs of CPOs and CPMSs , combining accurate energy

metering, robust connectivity, and seamless integration with local load

balancing systems, all in a clean, customizable form.





"amina M reflects everything we stand for: putting operators first. It's easy to

install, easy to integrate - and built for a future where precision and

reliability matter,"



Fredrik Lima, CEO of amina.



Power in simplicity. Precision by design.



Key benefits of amina M include:



- MID-certified metering for trustworthy billing and reimbursements

- Wired Ethernet connection for rock-solid OCPP communication

- Local load balancing with P1 smart meter support

- Pre-provisioned setup - reducing installation time and costs

- White label options - from front cover to packaging



Built for scalability and efficiency, amina M helps operators unlock new revenue

streams, speed up deployments, and strengthen their brand identity - all while

staying compliant with the latest energy regulations.



Design matters. Details matter. MID matters.



With amina M, amina delivers all three.



