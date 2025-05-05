    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    109 Aufrufe 109 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    amina launches amina M at Power2Drive 2025 / A new product, curated at Power2Drive (FOTO)

    Munich (ots) - amina proudly unveils amina M , with MID-certified metering,
    cabled network support, and local load balancing, it offers enhanced reliability
    and efficient energy management. amina M is designed to streamline operations,
    reduce costs, and ensure compliance with the latest regulations. Launched at
    Power2Drive 2025 , the charger takes centre stage at amina's booth ( B6.356 ),
    presented as the hero piece in a gallery-style installation that reflects the
    company's design-driven approach.

    amina M is tailored to the needs of CPOs and CPMSs , combining accurate energy
    metering, robust connectivity, and seamless integration with local load
    balancing systems, all in a clean, customizable form.

    "amina M reflects everything we stand for: putting operators first. It's easy to
    install, easy to integrate - and built for a future where precision and
    reliability matter,"

    Fredrik Lima, CEO of amina.

    Power in simplicity. Precision by design.

    Key benefits of amina M include:

    - MID-certified metering for trustworthy billing and reimbursements
    - Wired Ethernet connection for rock-solid OCPP communication
    - Local load balancing with P1 smart meter support
    - Pre-provisioned setup - reducing installation time and costs
    - White label options - from front cover to packaging

    Built for scalability and efficiency, amina M helps operators unlock new revenue
    streams, speed up deployments, and strengthen their brand identity - all while
    staying compliant with the latest energy regulations.

    Design matters. Details matter. MID matters.

    With amina M, amina delivers all three.

    Pressekontakt:

    Tommy Ellingsen
    PR & Communications Director
    amina
    mailto:tommy@aminacharging.com
    +47 952 82 314




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    amina launches amina M at Power2Drive 2025 / A new product, curated at Power2Drive (FOTO) amina proudly unveils amina M , with MID-certified metering, cabled network support, and local load balancing, it offers enhanced reliability and efficient energy management. amina M is designed to streamline operations, reduce costs, and ensure …