amina launches amina M at Power2Drive 2025 / A new product, curated at Power2Drive (FOTO)
Munich (ots) - amina proudly unveils amina M , with MID-certified metering,
cabled network support, and local load balancing, it offers enhanced reliability
and efficient energy management. amina M is designed to streamline operations,
reduce costs, and ensure compliance with the latest regulations. Launched at
Power2Drive 2025 , the charger takes centre stage at amina's booth ( B6.356 ),
presented as the hero piece in a gallery-style installation that reflects the
company's design-driven approach.
amina M is tailored to the needs of CPOs and CPMSs , combining accurate energy
metering, robust connectivity, and seamless integration with local load
balancing systems, all in a clean, customizable form.
"amina M reflects everything we stand for: putting operators first. It's easy to
install, easy to integrate - and built for a future where precision and
reliability matter,"
Fredrik Lima, CEO of amina.
Power in simplicity. Precision by design.
Key benefits of amina M include:
- MID-certified metering for trustworthy billing and reimbursements
- Wired Ethernet connection for rock-solid OCPP communication
- Local load balancing with P1 smart meter support
- Pre-provisioned setup - reducing installation time and costs
- White label options - from front cover to packaging
Built for scalability and efficiency, amina M helps operators unlock new revenue
streams, speed up deployments, and strengthen their brand identity - all while
staying compliant with the latest energy regulations.
Design matters. Details matter. MID matters.
With amina M, amina delivers all three.
Pressekontakt:
Tommy Ellingsen
PR & Communications Director
amina
mailto:tommy@aminacharging.com
+47 952 82 314
