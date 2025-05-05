    StartseiteAktienApple AktieNachrichten zu Apple
    Paypal ermöglicht kontaktloses Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse

    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Paypal startet kontaktloses Bezahlen in Deutschland.
    • Nutzer benötigen die neueste Paypal-App-Version.
    • Konkurrenz zu Apple Pay und Google Pay entsteht.
    Paypal ermöglicht kontaktloses Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse
    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Paypal weitet sein Angebot in Deutschland auf das Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse aus. Ähnlich wie bei Apple Pay oder Google Pay wird man künftig mit einer Paypal-App auf dem Smartphone an einem Kassenterminal im Supermarkt, an der Tankstelle oder anderen Ladenkassen kontaktlos bezahlen können. Paypal werde in den kommenden Wochen seine erste kontaktlose mobile Wallet starten - mit Deutschland als weltweit erstem Markt, teilte das Unternehmen weiter mit.

    Um die Wallet (virtuelle Geldbörse) des US-Finanzdienstes nutzen zu können, müssen die Nutzer die neuste Version der Paypal-App auf dem iPhone oder einem Android-Smartphone installiert haben. Per "Tap-to-Pay" kann man künftig überall dort bezahlen, wo kontaktlose Mastercard -Zahlungen akzeptiert werden. Dabei wird das entsperrte Smartphone an das Terminal gehalten, um den Bezahlvorgang auszulösen. Die App enthält zudem eine Gesamtübersicht der Online- und Offline-Einkäufe.

    Zugriff auf iPhone-Schnittstelle

    Für iPhone-Besitzer stellt diese Option eine Besonderheit dar, da beim mobilen Bezahlen in der Vergangenheit ausschließlich die Apple-Wallet genutzt werden konnte. Durch den europäischen Digital Markets Act (DMA) wurde der US-Konzern allerdings gezwungen, die technische Schnittstelle NFC des iPhones auch für alternative Anbieter zu öffnen. Daher können in der EU nun auch andere Anbieter kontaktloses Bezahlen mit dem iPhone anbieten.

    Zu den Anbietern, die die neuen Freiheiten auf dem iPhone ausnutzen wollen, gehören die norwegische Bezahl-App Vipps sowie die Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken in Deutschland. Beide haben ihre Bezahloptionen zurzeit nur angekündigt, aber bislang nicht freigegeben. Auf Android-Geräten gibt es keine Beschränkungen der NFC-Schnittstelle, wie Apple sie bislang praktizierte.

    Paypal tritt mit seinem Angebot zum Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse direkt in Wettbewerb zu Diensten wie Apple Pay und Google Pay. Einkäufe im Laden können bei Paypal per "Ratenzahlung To Go" in drei, sechs, zwölf und 24 monatlichen Raten bezahlt werden. Dabei werden allerdings Zinsen fällig. Die Antragstellung erfolgt in der Paypal-App./chd/DP/jha

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Apple Aktie

    Die Apple Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -1,44 % und einem Kurs von 179,0 auf Tradegate (05. Mai 2025, 13:14 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Apple Aktie um -1,63 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +11,69 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Apple bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 2,64 Bil..

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4400 %.

    Apple zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 1,0000. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,4400 %.




    Apple - unaufhaltsamer Aufstieg - wie lange noch?

    dpa-AFX
    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

    Die Nutzung der Inhalte in Form eines RSS-Feeds ist ausschließlich für private und nicht kommerzielle Internetangebote zulässig. Eine dauerhafte Archivierung der dpa-AFX-Nachrichten auf diesen Seiten ist nicht zulässig. Alle Rechte bleiben vorbehalten. (dpa-AFX)
    4 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
