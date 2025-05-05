Paypal ermöglicht kontaktloses Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse
- Paypal startet kontaktloses Bezahlen in Deutschland.
- Nutzer benötigen die neueste Paypal-App-Version.
- Konkurrenz zu Apple Pay und Google Pay entsteht.
BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Paypal weitet sein Angebot in Deutschland auf das Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse aus. Ähnlich wie bei Apple Pay oder Google Pay wird man künftig mit einer Paypal-App auf dem Smartphone an einem Kassenterminal im Supermarkt, an der Tankstelle oder anderen Ladenkassen kontaktlos bezahlen können. Paypal werde in den kommenden Wochen seine erste kontaktlose mobile Wallet starten - mit Deutschland als weltweit erstem Markt, teilte das Unternehmen weiter mit.
Um die Wallet (virtuelle Geldbörse) des US-Finanzdienstes nutzen zu können, müssen die Nutzer die neuste Version der Paypal-App auf dem iPhone oder einem Android-Smartphone installiert haben. Per "Tap-to-Pay" kann man künftig überall dort bezahlen, wo kontaktlose Mastercard -Zahlungen akzeptiert werden. Dabei wird das entsperrte Smartphone an das Terminal gehalten, um den Bezahlvorgang auszulösen. Die App enthält zudem eine Gesamtübersicht der Online- und Offline-Einkäufe.
Zugriff auf iPhone-Schnittstelle
Für iPhone-Besitzer stellt diese Option eine Besonderheit dar, da beim mobilen Bezahlen in der Vergangenheit ausschließlich die Apple-Wallet genutzt werden konnte. Durch den europäischen Digital Markets Act (DMA) wurde der US-Konzern allerdings gezwungen, die technische Schnittstelle NFC des iPhones auch für alternative Anbieter zu öffnen. Daher können in der EU nun auch andere Anbieter kontaktloses Bezahlen mit dem iPhone anbieten.
Zu den Anbietern, die die neuen Freiheiten auf dem iPhone ausnutzen wollen, gehören die norwegische Bezahl-App Vipps sowie die Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken in Deutschland. Beide haben ihre Bezahloptionen zurzeit nur angekündigt, aber bislang nicht freigegeben. Auf Android-Geräten gibt es keine Beschränkungen der NFC-Schnittstelle, wie Apple sie bislang praktizierte.
Paypal tritt mit seinem Angebot zum Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse direkt in Wettbewerb zu Diensten wie Apple Pay und Google Pay. Einkäufe im Laden können bei Paypal per "Ratenzahlung To Go" in drei, sechs, zwölf und 24 monatlichen Raten bezahlt werden. Dabei werden allerdings Zinsen fällig. Die Antragstellung erfolgt in der Paypal-App./chd/DP/jha
