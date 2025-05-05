Paypal ermöglicht kontaktloses Bezahlen an der Ladenkasse

NOrdendFelix schrieb 02.05.25, 23:09

Der outlook von Kevan...revenue grow low to mid-single digits year-over-year, not too bad in der aktuellen Situation IMO, zusammen mit den soliden Zahlen bewegt dies den Kurs einstweilen nicht, es sind noch einige weitere Punkte bei den earnings as of late zu beachten, wobei ich glaube, dass insbesondere die Unsicherheit in der tarrifs Entwicklung überhaupt das sentiment aktuell am stärksten belastet.



Now let's turn to our cash position and capital return program. We ended the quarter with $133 billion in cash and marketable securities. We had $3 billion in debt maturities and increased commercial paper by $4 billion, resulting in $98 billion in total debt. Therefore, at the end of the quarter, net cash was $35 billion. During the quarter, we returned $29 billion to shareholders. This included $3.8 billion in dividends and equivalents and $25 billion through open market repurchases of 108 million Apple shares.



Given the continued confidence we have in our business now and into the future, today, our Board authorized an additional $100 billion for share repurchases as we maintain our goal of getting to net cash neutral. We're also raising our dividend by 4% to $0.26 per share of common stock, and we continue to plan for annual increases in the dividend going forward as we have done for the last 13 years. This cash dividend will be payable on May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 12, 2025.



As we move ahead into the June quarter, I'd like to review our outlook, which includes the types of forward-looking information that Suhasini referred to. Importantly, the color we're providing assumes that global tariff rates, policies and application remain in effect as of this call. And the global macroeconomic outlook doesn't worsen from today for the current quarter. Despite the overall uncertain environment, we will still be providing color at the total company level, subject to these assumptions and the risk factors that we referred to at the beginning of the call.



We expect our June quarter total company revenue to grow low to mid-single digits year-over-year. We expect gross margin to be between 45.5% and 46.5%, which includes the estimated impact of the $900 million of tariff-related costs that Tim referred to earlier. We expect operating expenses to be between $15.3 billion and $15.5 billion. We expect OI&E to be around negative $300 million, excluding any potential impact from the mark-to-market of minority investments and our tax rate to be around 16%.



With that, let's open the call to questions.

Transcipt vom call gestern – erneut von seeking alpha.