    Original-Research

    Deutz AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy

    • Deutz AG: Starker Auftragseingang von 546,1 Mio. EUR.
    • Umsatzprognose FY25: +25% auf 2,275 Mio. EUR.
    • Kursziel angehoben auf 9,00 EUR, Rating: Kaufen.
    Original-Research - Deutz AG (von Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft): Buy
    Original-Research: Deutz AG - from Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft

    05.05.2025 / 14:13 CET/CEST
    Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
    The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

    Classification of Quirin Privatbank Kapitalmarktgeschäft to Deutz AG

    Company Name: Deutz AG
    ISIN: DE0006305006

    Reason for the research: Update
    Recommendation: Buy
    from: 05.05.2025
    Target price: 9,00
    Last rating change:
    Analyst: Klaus Soer

    Climing up the growth path despite geopolitic uncertainties

    Deutz had a good start into the new FY25 indicated by the strong order intake of Q1/25 of EUR 546.1m (+30.3% yoy). We expect DEZ to gain growth momentum in FY25e. Revenues in FY25 will be supported by the consolidation and integration of the recent acquisitions like blue star power systems in the US and the distribution activities of RRPS. We expect service revenues continue to rise in FY 25. Those effects might compensate the ongoing weakness in the core engine business mainly related to the cyclical pattern in main distribution industries like construction and agriculture machinery. We expect FY 25 revenues to rise by about 25% yoy to EUR 2,275m. Adj. EBIT should reach EUR 117.5m. The adj. EBIT margin of 5.2% is diluted by the cyclical weak engine business but get a steady and strong support by the rising proportion of service sales. Despite a 29% US revenue proportion DEZ might not be largely impacted by potential tariffs. DEZ delivers engines and spare parts mainly into specific applications and long-term projects. Another important growth factor going forward might be a higher revenue share into the military and security industry. The current revenue proportion of just below 2% (equipped with higher margins) might quickly start to double. DEZ share had a good run since early 2025 and has closed the valuation gap to a certain extend. Nevertheless, the current valuation is still characterized by low multiples (FY26e: EV/EBITDA 4.7x) and sharp discounts to the international peers. The multiple peer valuation is largely supported by our DCF value. We raise our TP to EUR 9.00 (previous EUR 8.00) and stick to the BUY Rating.

    You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32444.pdf For additional information visit our website:
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    Contact for questions:
    Quirin Privatbank AG
    Institutionelles Research
    Schillerstraße 20
    60313 Frankfurt am Main
    research@quirinprivatbank.de
    https://research.quirinprivatbank.de/

    ISIN:DE0006305006WKN:630500

     

    Die Deutz Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +6,12 % und einem Kurs von 7,285 auf Tradegate (05. Mai 2025, 14:14 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Deutz Aktie um +3,90 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +30,83 %.

    Die Marktkapitalisierung von Deutz bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,06 Mrd..

    Deutz zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,1700. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 2,5000 %.

    Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 7,6250EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 10,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 8,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von +31,75 %/+5,40 % bedeutet.


    Rating: Buy
    Analyst:


    RSS-Feed

