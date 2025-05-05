SGL Carbon Shuts Down Lavradio Site: Impact & Insights

SGL Carbon is closing its production site in Lavradio, Portugal, as part of restructuring its loss-making Carbon Fibers business unit.

The Lavradio site, which employs around 250 people, produces acrylic fibers and precursors for carbon fibers.

The closure is due to a significant decline in demand for fiber products and global overcapacity, leading to high losses in the business unit.

Production at Lavradio will cease in June 2025, with the complete closure expected by the end of 2026.

Approximately 190 employees will be affected by redundancies as a result of the closure.

SGL Carbon is focusing on developing individual solutions for all sites in the Carbon Fibers business unit to improve profitability.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2025, conference call., at SGL Carbon is on 08.05.2025.

