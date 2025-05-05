SGL Carbon Shuts Down Lavradio Site: Impact & Insights
SGL Carbon is set to shutter its Lavradio site in Portugal, a move marking a pivotal shift in its Carbon Fibers division. This decision, affecting 250 employees, stems from dwindling demand and global overcapacity. Operations will halt by June 2025, with a full closure by 2026, as SGL Carbon pivots towards enhancing profitability.
- SGL Carbon is closing its production site in Lavradio, Portugal, as part of restructuring its loss-making Carbon Fibers business unit.
- The Lavradio site, which employs around 250 people, produces acrylic fibers and precursors for carbon fibers.
- The closure is due to a significant decline in demand for fiber products and global overcapacity, leading to high losses in the business unit.
- Production at Lavradio will cease in June 2025, with the complete closure expected by the end of 2026.
- Approximately 190 employees will be affected by redundancies as a result of the closure.
- SGL Carbon is focusing on developing individual solutions for all sites in the Carbon Fibers business unit to improve profitability.
The next important date, Quarterly report as of March 31, 2025, conference call., at SGL Carbon is on 08.05.2025.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 3,6725EUR and was up +0,14 % compared with the previous day.
8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,6800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.180,50PKT (+0,47 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.