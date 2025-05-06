Redcare Pharmacy's Q1: Profit Surge Amid Rapid Growth!

Redcare Pharmacy reported a strong Q1 2025 performance with total sales increasing by 28% to EUR 717 million, driven by a 191% increase in Rx sales in Germany.

The company's adjusted EBITDA improved by EUR 14 million compared to the previous quarter, reaching EUR 9 million, with a margin increase from -0.7% to 1.3%.

The active customer base grew to 13.1 million, an increase of 1.9 million from the previous year, supported by new e-Rx customers.

Redcare Pharmacy successfully placed new convertible bonds to strengthen its balance sheet, redeeming around 70% of existing bonds and increasing financial flexibility.

The company is on track to meet its full-year guidance, expecting total sales growth of over 25% and an adjusted EBITDA margin between 2% and 2.5%.

Redcare Pharmacy is the leading e-pharmacy in Europe, operating in seven countries, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard and a member of the MDAX index.

