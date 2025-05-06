Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
Oerlikon is taking a bold step towards its strategic goals by selling its Barmag textile machinery unit to Rieter, marking a pivotal moment in its journey to becoming a global leader in surface technologies.
- Oerlikon has signed a definitive agreement to divest its Barmag textile machinery business to Rieter for an upfront equity purchase price of CHF 713 million, valuing Barmag at an enterprise value of CHF 850 million (up to CHF 950 million including earn-out).
- The transaction is a significant step in Oerlikon's pure-play strategy, with proceeds intended for debt repayment, general corporate purposes, and potential distribution to shareholders.
- The divestment aligns with Oerlikon's goal to optimize value for stakeholders and marks an important milestone in becoming a global pure-play leader in surface technologies and advanced materials.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2025, subject to customary regulatory clearance.
- Oerlikon confirms its mid-term target of 4-6% organic sales growth and an operational EBITDA margin target of 20%+, supported by disciplined cost management and a strengthened capital allocation framework.
- UBS is acting as the exclusive financial advisor and Homburger as the legal advisor to Oerlikon for this transaction.
