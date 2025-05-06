Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
Oerlikon stands firm against market challenges in Q1 2025, with steady orders and strategic realignments, poised for stable growth and innovation.
- Oerlikon maintained stable orders in Q1 2025 despite market headwinds, with a slight improvement in order momentum throughout the quarter.
- Q1 2025 sales were slightly lower than the previous year due to challenging end markets, with a -1.6% change in orders and -3.7% sales development at constant exchange rates year-over-year.
- Oerlikon signed an agreement with Rieter to divest Barmag, which is now reported as discontinued operations, and updated its 2025 financial guidance to align with its pure-play strategy.
- Barmag achieved a sequential increase in order intake in Q1 2025, with a 25% increase compared to Q4 2024, although orders decreased by 15.6% year-over-year at constant currencies.
- Oerlikon expects organic sales at constant FX to be stable or increase by a low single-digit percentage in 2025, with an operational EBITDA margin of approximately 18.5%, despite macro-economic uncertainties.
- Oerlikon is a global leader in surface technologies, headquartered in Pfaeffikon, Switzerland, with a presence in 38 countries and sales of CHF 2.4 billion in 2024.
