Evotec SE Drives Growth with Strong Q1 2025 Results in Soft Market
Evotec SE's Q1 2025 results highlight strategic growth and innovation, with revenues surpassing expectations and promising future projections.
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
- Evotec SE reported Q1 2025 revenues of €200 million, slightly ahead of expectations despite a soft drug discovery market.
- The company is focusing on high-growth, high-value segments and simplifying its business model to foster operational excellence.
- Strategic partnerships, particularly with Bristol Myers Squibb, are progressing well, with significant achievements in protein degradation.
- Just – Evotec Biologics continues to show strong growth, with external revenues increasing by 11% compared to Q1 2024.
- Evotec's 2025 guidance and 2028 outlook are confirmed, with expected group revenues of €840-880 million for 2025 and a CAGR of 8-12% from 2024 to 2028.
- The company received a grant from the Korean government to develop novel antibody-based treatments for lung diseases.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Evotec is on 06.05.2025.
The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 7,5420EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,4720EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,93 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.651,51PKT (+0,93 %).
ISIN:DE0005664809WKN:566480
