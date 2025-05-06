Evotec SE Drives Growth with Strong Q1 2025 Results in Soft Market

Evotec SE reported Q1 2025 revenues of €200 million, slightly ahead of expectations despite a soft drug discovery market.

The company is focusing on high-growth, high-value segments and simplifying its business model to foster operational excellence.

Strategic partnerships, particularly with Bristol Myers Squibb, are progressing well, with significant achievements in protein degradation.

Just – Evotec Biologics continues to show strong growth, with external revenues increasing by 11% compared to Q1 2024.

Evotec's 2025 guidance and 2028 outlook are confirmed, with expected group revenues of €840-880 million for 2025 and a CAGR of 8-12% from 2024 to 2028.

The company received a grant from the Korean government to develop novel antibody-based treatments for lung diseases.

