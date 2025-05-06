Kontron Surges in Q1 2025 with Impressive Earnings Growth

Kontron AG reported a significant increase in EBITDA by 35.6% to EUR 48.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 35.4 million in the previous year.

Revenue increased by 8.2% to EUR 385.4 million, with an improved gross margin of 44.0%, up from 41.3% the previous year.

The order backlog grew to EUR 2,187 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.28, indicating strong future growth potential.

The Software + Solutions segment contributed 34.9% of total revenue, with an EBITDA margin of 19.9%, reflecting a focus on high-margin revenue.

Kontron's equity increased to EUR 668.8 million, with an equity ratio of 38.9%, and operating cash flow improved to EUR 2.8 million.

Kontron expects significant EBITDA growth in 2025, aiming for at least EUR 220 million, driven by the Software + Solutions segment and strategic portfolio adjustments.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Kontron is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 22,280EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,270EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.186,98PKT (+0,51 %).





