    StartseiteAktienKontron AktieNachrichten zu Kontron
    145 Aufrufe 145 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Kontron Surges in Q1 2025 with Impressive Earnings Growth

    Kontron AG's Q1 2025 results showcase impressive financial strides, marked by a 35.6% EBITDA surge and a robust revenue increase, setting the stage for promising future growth.

    Kontron Surges in Q1 2025 with Impressive Earnings Growth
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Kontron AG reported a significant increase in EBITDA by 35.6% to EUR 48.0 million in Q1 2025, compared to EUR 35.4 million in the previous year.
    • Revenue increased by 8.2% to EUR 385.4 million, with an improved gross margin of 44.0%, up from 41.3% the previous year.
    • The order backlog grew to EUR 2,187 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.28, indicating strong future growth potential.
    • The Software + Solutions segment contributed 34.9% of total revenue, with an EBITDA margin of 19.9%, reflecting a focus on high-margin revenue.
    • Kontron's equity increased to EUR 668.8 million, with an equity ratio of 38.9%, and operating cash flow improved to EUR 2.8 million.
    • Kontron expects significant EBITDA growth in 2025, aiming for at least EUR 220 million, driven by the Software + Solutions segment and strategic portfolio adjustments.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Kontron is on 06.05.2025.

    The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 22,280EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,270EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.186,98PKT (+0,51 %).


    Kontron

    +3,41 %
    +5,02 %
    +15,66 %
    +16,43 %
    +15,60 %
    +39,42 %
    +5,31 %
    +441,06 %
    +84,57 %
    ISIN:AT0000A0E9W5WKN:A0X9EJ





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Kontron Surges in Q1 2025 with Impressive Earnings Growth Kontron AG's Q1 2025 results showcase impressive financial strides, marked by a 35.6% EBITDA surge and a robust revenue increase, setting the stage for promising future growth.