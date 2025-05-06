Technotrans Kicks Off Year with Revenue Surge, Eyes 2025 Targets

technotrans starts the 2025 financial year with a 7.3% increase in consolidated revenue to €60.1 million and a significant improvement in EBIT margin to 6.7%.

Earnings per share rose to €0.37, up from €0.01 the previous year, and the order backlog increased to €80 million, indicating further growth.

The Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics markets were key growth drivers, with revenue increases of 24% and 35%, respectively.

The Services segment contributed 25% to consolidated revenue with a 4% increase, while the Technology segment saw an 8.5% revenue rise and improved EBIT margin.

The balance sheet total grew to €169.2 million, with a solid equity ratio of 59.5%, although free cash flow was negative due to increased inventories and receivables.

The Board of Management confirms the 2025 forecast, expecting group revenue between €245 million and €265 million, with an EBIT margin of 7% to 9% and ROCE between 13% and 16%.

The next important date, Quarterly Report Q1-Q3/2025, at Technotrans is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 18,400EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.

24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,925EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,85 % since publication.





