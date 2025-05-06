Technotrans Kicks Off Year with Revenue Surge, Eyes 2025 Targets
Technotrans kicks off 2025 with a strong financial start, marked by a 7.3% revenue increase and enhanced EBIT margin, driven by key market growth and a promising order backlog.
- technotrans starts the 2025 financial year with a 7.3% increase in consolidated revenue to €60.1 million and a significant improvement in EBIT margin to 6.7%.
- Earnings per share rose to €0.37, up from €0.01 the previous year, and the order backlog increased to €80 million, indicating further growth.
- The Energy Management and Healthcare & Analytics markets were key growth drivers, with revenue increases of 24% and 35%, respectively.
- The Services segment contributed 25% to consolidated revenue with a 4% increase, while the Technology segment saw an 8.5% revenue rise and improved EBIT margin.
- The balance sheet total grew to €169.2 million, with a solid equity ratio of 59.5%, although free cash flow was negative due to increased inventories and receivables.
- The Board of Management confirms the 2025 forecast, expecting group revenue between €245 million and €265 million, with an EBIT margin of 7% to 9% and ROCE between 13% and 16%.
The next important date, Quarterly Report Q1-Q3/2025, at Technotrans is on 06.05.2025.
The price of Technotrans at the time of the news was 18,400EUR and was down -0,14 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,925EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,85 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0XYGA7WKN:A0XYGA
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
