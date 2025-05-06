WashTec: 7.9% Revenue Growth, EBIT Dips, Free Cash Flow Soars

WashTec AG reported a revenue growth of 7.9% in Q1 2025, reaching €108.8m compared to €100.8m in the prior year.

EBIT for Q1 2025 was €4.9m, slightly below the previous year's €5.1m, with an EBIT margin of 4.5% compared to 5.1% last year.

Free cash flow significantly increased to €16.5m in Q1 2025 from €9.3m in the prior year, driven by positive net operating working capital developments.

Equipment orders received in Q1 2025 were significantly higher than the previous year, leading to an increased order backlog in both Europe and North America segments.

WashTec AG confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2025, assuming no significant negative impact from the current global trade conflict on the carwash market.

The company is transitioning its strategy from a system manufacturer to a solution provider, with strong sales and increased order intake indicating progress.

