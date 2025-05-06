Zalando's Q1 Surge: Growth, Profit, and Full-Year Confidence

Zalando's Q1 gross merchandise volume (GMV) increased by 6.5% to 3.5 billion euros, and revenue grew by 7.9% to 2.4 billion euros.

Adjusted EBIT rose to 46.7 million euros, with a margin increase of 0.7 percentage points to 1.9%.

The growth in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) was driven by a record 52.4 million active customers, successful end-of-season sales, and a strong start to the spring/summer season.

Business-to-Business (B2B) revenue increased by 11.6%, driven by ZEOS fulfilment, and Zalando was selected as TikTok Shop’s preferred logistics partner in Germany, France, and Italy.

Zalando confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, expecting GMV and revenue growth between 4% to 9% and adjusted EBIT between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.

Zalando continues to expand its loyalty program, Zalando Plus, and launched new partnerships, including with Diane von Furstenberg and Marc Jacobs, enhancing its fashion and lifestyle offerings.

