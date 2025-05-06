Rational AG Soars into 2025 with a Winning First Quarter!
Rational AG begins 2025 with strong financial momentum, reporting 295 million euros in sales, a 3% rise. Growth in North America and Europe offsets Asia's decline, with iVario sales booming. EBIT stands at 72.1 million euros, and a 15.00 euro dividend is proposed. The company remains optimistic for the year ahead.
Foto: Rational AG
- Rational AG reported sales revenues of 295 million euros in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous year.
- The company experienced strong growth in North America (11%) and Europe (7%), while sales in Asia decreased by 20%.
- The iVario product group saw a 10% increase in sales revenue, driven by demand from North and Latin America.
- Rational AG achieved an EBIT of 72.1 million euros with an EBIT margin of 24.4%, supported by stable procurement costs and a favorable product mix.
- A dividend of 15.00 euros per share is proposed, equating to a total distribution of 170.6 million euros, with a distribution ratio of 68% of consolidated net profit.
- The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting mid-single-digit percentage sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin of around 26%.
The next important date, Financial Figures / Q1 2025 Conference Call, at Rational is on 06.05.2025.
The price of Rational at the time of the news was 768,75EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 769,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.651,51PKT (+0,93 %).
-6,82 %
-1,35 %
+5,80 %
-14,27 %
-8,64 %
+31,53 %
+68,20 %
+128,90 %
+401,26 %
ISIN:DE0007010803WKN:701080
