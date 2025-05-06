Rational AG Soars into 2025 with a Winning First Quarter!

Rational AG reported sales revenues of 295 million euros in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 3% increase compared to the previous year.

The company experienced strong growth in North America (11%) and Europe (7%), while sales in Asia decreased by 20%.

The iVario product group saw a 10% increase in sales revenue, driven by demand from North and Latin America.

Rational AG achieved an EBIT of 72.1 million euros with an EBIT margin of 24.4%, supported by stable procurement costs and a favorable product mix.

A dividend of 15.00 euros per share is proposed, equating to a total distribution of 170.6 million euros, with a distribution ratio of 68% of consolidated net profit.

The company confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting mid-single-digit percentage sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin of around 26%.

The next important date, Financial Figures / Q1 2025 Conference Call, at Rational is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Rational at the time of the news was 768,75EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 769,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.651,51PKT (+0,93 %).





