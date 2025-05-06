Geberit's Triumphant 2025 Kickoff: A Promising Start
Geberit Group's Q1 2025 results reflect resilience and growth, with net sales up 4.9% and a robust EBITDA, despite challenges from one-off costs impacting margins and earnings.
- Geberit Group achieved strong results in Q1 2025 despite a challenging environment.
- Net sales increased by 4.9% to CHF 878 million; adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 5.3%.
- Operating cashflow (EBITDA) was CHF 277 million, with an EBITDA margin of 31.5%.
- The EBITDA margin declined by 130 basis points due to one-off costs from a plant closure.
- Earnings per share fell by 0.7% to CHF 5.69; excluding one-off costs, it would have increased by 5.6%.
