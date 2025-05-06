Geberit's Triumphant 2025 Kickoff: A Promising Start

Geberit Group achieved strong results in Q1 2025 despite a challenging environment.

Net sales increased by 4.9% to CHF 878 million; adjusted for currency effects, the increase was 5.3%.

Operating cashflow (EBITDA) was CHF 277 million, with an EBITDA margin of 31.5%.

The EBITDA margin declined by 130 basis points due to one-off costs from a plant closure.

Earnings per share fell by 0.7% to CHF 5.69; excluding one-off costs, it would have increased by 5.6%.

Additional information is available on Geberit's website, and inquiries are welcome.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 629,30EUR and was down -0,06 % compared with the previous day.

49 minutes after the article was published, the price was 629,10EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,03 % since publication.





