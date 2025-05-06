AMAG Shines with Strong Q1 2025 Earnings
AMAG Austria Metall AG starts 2025 with a bang, reporting a 20% revenue increase and a 22% rise in net income, thanks to higher aluminium prices and robust shipments. The Metal and Rolling Divisions excelled, setting a promising tone for the year despite looming tariff challenges.
- AMAG Austria Metall AG reported a revenue growth of around +20% to EUR 401.4 million in Q1/2025, driven by higher aluminium prices and increased shipment volumes.
- EBITDA increased by approximately +9% to EUR 46.1 million, while net income after taxes rose by around +22% to EUR 16.2 million in Q1/2025.
- Cash flow from operating activities grew by over +40% to EUR 51.1 million, with a free cash flow of EUR 34.4 million generated in Q1/2025.
- The Metal Division's EBITDA increased to EUR 20.6 million, benefiting from stable production at the Alouette smelter and higher aluminium prices.
- The Rolling Division saw increased sales in industrial applications and packaging products, with EBITDA rising to EUR 24.4 million, despite the impact of US import duties on aluminium products.
- The outlook for 2025 anticipates full-year EBITDA of EUR 110 million to EUR 140 million, with potential negative effects from US tariffs becoming more apparent from Q2/2025.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AMAG Austria Metall is on 06.05.2025.
+0,61 %
-2,40 %
+1,24 %
+0,83 %
-7,92 %
-29,68 %
-12,86 %
-22,73 %
+37,02 %
ISIN:AT00000AMAG3WKN:A1JFYU
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte