NORMA Group Battles Market Challenges in Q1 2025
NORMA Group navigates a turbulent Q1 2025, with sales and earnings taking a hit, yet cash flow shows promise as the company gears up for strategic shifts and crucial decisions at its AGM.
Foto: NORMA Group
- NORMA Group reported a 7.9% year-on-year decrease in sales for Q1 2025, totaling EUR 284.2 million.
- Adjusted EBIT fell by 59.9% to EUR 10.3 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.6%.
- One-time items negatively impacted earnings during the quarter.
- Net operating cash flow improved to EUR 3.1 million, compared to a negative EUR 2.3 million in Q1 2024.
- The company is continuing its transformation into a focused industrial supplier, with plans to enhance growth in the Industry Applications business unit.
- The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main, with key elections on the agenda.
The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was down -0,94 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,540EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.186,98PKT (+0,51 %).
-6,32 %
+1,05 %
+17,05 %
-29,10 %
-37,90 %
-50,93 %
-45,44 %
-75,48 %
-53,36 %
ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
