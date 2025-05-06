NORMA Group Battles Market Challenges in Q1 2025

NORMA Group reported a 7.9% year-on-year decrease in sales for Q1 2025, totaling EUR 284.2 million.

Adjusted EBIT fell by 59.9% to EUR 10.3 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 3.6%.

One-time items negatively impacted earnings during the quarter.

Net operating cash flow improved to EUR 3.1 million, compared to a negative EUR 2.3 million in Q1 2024.

The company is continuing its transformation into a focused industrial supplier, with plans to enhance growth in the Industry Applications business unit.

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for May 13, 2025, in Frankfurt/Main, with key elections on the agenda.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 11,600EUR and was down -0,94 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,540EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,52 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.186,98PKT (+0,51 %).





