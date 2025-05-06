Scout24 Kicks Off 2025: Revenue & Margins Soar, EPS Strengthens

Scout24 reported a strong start to 2025 with a 15.8% revenue growth in Q1, driven by professional and private subscriptions and transaction enablement.

The B2B customer base increased by 5.9%, while the B2C segment grew by 19.8%, contributing to record customer numbers.

Ordinary operating EBITDA grew by 17.9%, resulting in a margin expansion of one percentage point to 59.5%, despite absorbing acquisitions.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased by 28.6% year-on-year to EUR 0.69, driven by strong revenue performance and lower non-operating costs.

The Management Board reiterated its guidance for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 12-14% and an increase in the ordinary operating EBITDA margin by up to 50 basis points.

Scout24's interconnected ecosystem and strategic acquisitions continue to drive growth, with a focus on increasing profitability and achieving 2024 CMD targets.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Scout24 is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 107,85EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 107,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.651,51PKT (+0,93 %).





