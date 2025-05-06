Continental Kicks Off the Year with Strong Momentum
Continental AG's Q1 2025 results showcase resilience amid strategic shifts, with a rise in adjusted EBIT and promising sector-specific growth forecasts.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €9.7 billion in Q1 2025, a slight decrease of 0.8% compared to Q1 2024.
- The planned spin-off of the Automotive group led to the application of the IFRS 5 accounting standard, affecting financial reporting.
- Adjusted EBIT increased significantly to €639 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.6%, compared to €201 million and 2.1% in Q1 2024.
- Net income improved to €68 million in Q1 2025 from a loss of €53 million in Q1 2024, and adjusted free cash flow improved to -€304 million from -€1.1 billion.
- Despite declining automotive production in Europe and North America, the Automotive group sector achieved higher earnings, and the Tires sector showed strong improvement.
- Continental's outlook for 2025 is separate for the Automotive sector due to the spin-off, with expectations of improved earnings and sales in the Tires and ContiTech sectors.
The price of Continental at the time of the news was 71,05EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,62EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.304,00PKT (-0,14 %).
+0,31 %
+4,78 %
+21,54 %
+8,04 %
+15,00 %
+18,26 %
+3,62 %
-61,76 %
+81,36 %
ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte