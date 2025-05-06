Continental Kicks Off the Year with Strong Momentum

Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €9.7 billion in Q1 2025, a slight decrease of 0.8% compared to Q1 2024.

The planned spin-off of the Automotive group led to the application of the IFRS 5 accounting standard, affecting financial reporting.

Adjusted EBIT increased significantly to €639 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.6%, compared to €201 million and 2.1% in Q1 2024.

Net income improved to €68 million in Q1 2025 from a loss of €53 million in Q1 2024, and adjusted free cash flow improved to -€304 million from -€1.1 billion.

Despite declining automotive production in Europe and North America, the Automotive group sector achieved higher earnings, and the Tires sector showed strong improvement.

Continental's outlook for 2025 is separate for the Automotive sector due to the spin-off, with expectations of improved earnings and sales in the Tires and ContiTech sectors.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 71,05EUR and was up +1,40 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 71,62EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,80 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.304,00PKT (-0,14 %).






