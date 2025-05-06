R. Stahl's Q1 2025: Strong Orders, Sales & Profit Lag Behind

R. STAHL achieved a record order intake of €98.8 million in Q1 2025, surpassing both the previous year's figure of €92.3 million and Q4 2024's €72.4 million.

Sales declined by 13.4% to €73.3 million in Q1 2025 due to weak demand in the latter half of 2024.

Profitability decreased with EBITDA pre exceptionals dropping from €8.4 million in Q1 2024 to €3.7 million in Q1 2025, resulting in an EBITDA margin of 5.0% compared to 9.9% the previous year.

The Executive Board expects stable sales between €340 million and €350 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals between €35 million and €40 million for the full year 2025.

Order intake in the Asia/Pacific region increased significantly by 84.0%, while the Central region saw a decline of 9.7%.

Despite a net profit decrease to €-2.5 million, free cash flow improved slightly to €-4.0 million in Q1 2025, attributed to a lower increase in working capital.

