RBI Q1 2025: Stable Revenues, Russian Business Cuts Persist
RBI's Q1/2025 results highlight strategic resilience, with a EUR 260 million profit and a robust CET1 ratio, as the bank navigates geopolitical shifts and legal challenges.
Foto: Hans Ringhofer - picture alliance / picturedesk.com
- RBI reported a Q1/2025 consolidated profit of EUR 260 million for the core Group, excluding Russia.
- Net interest income for the core Group remained stable at EUR 1,046 million, while net fee and commission income slightly decreased.
- The CET1 ratio excluding Russia was 15.9%, with the Group CET1 ratio at 18.8%.
- RBI continued to reduce its business in Russia, with customer loans down 4% and deposits down 9% quarter-on-quarter in local currency.
- S&P upgraded RBI's rating from A- negative to A- stable, reflecting the reduction in Russian business and a successful exit from Belarus.
- The Rasperia case had no additional P&L impact on RBI, but a judgement was partially enforced against AO Raiffeisenbank, with legal actions ongoing.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 30.07.2025.
The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 24,170EUR and was up +0,21 % compared with the
previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,04 % since publication.
-1,58 %
+2,21 %
+17,17 %
+14,71 %
+42,72 %
+116,01 %
+56,08 %
+63,10 %
-77,37 %
ISIN:AT0000606306WKN:A0D9SU
