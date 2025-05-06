Elmos Semiconductor SE Kicks Off Year, 2025 Guidance Set, USD/EUR
Elmos Semiconductor SE enters 2025 with strategic resilience, weathering market challenges and eyeing growth, despite a Q1 sales dip to €126.9 million.
- Elmos Semiconductor SE began the fiscal year 2025 as expected, confirming its guidance for the year.
- Sales in Q1 2025 were 126.9 million Euro, a decrease from 136.8 million Euro in Q1 2024, due to inventory adjustments and a subdued market.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was 25.6 million Euro, down from 33.8 million Euro in Q1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 20.2%.
- Adjusted free cash flow improved significantly to 21.5 million Euro in Q1 2025, compared to -48.9 million Euro in Q1 2024.
- The company expects inventory adjustments to end and order volumes to increase, but visibility remains limited due to a challenging economic environment.
- Elmos expects 2025 sales of 580 million Euro ± 30 million Euro, with an EBIT margin of 23% ± 3 percentage points, and a positive adjusted free cash flow of 7% ± 2 percentage points of sales.
