innoscripta AG Eyes IPO Launch by Q2 2025
Innoscripta AG is set to make waves with its 2025 IPO, leveraging its SaaS leadership and robust growth to expand internationally and enhance shareholder value.
- Innoscripta AG plans to conduct an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the second quarter of 2025, aiming for a free float of at least 25%.
- The company is a leading provider of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for R&D tax credits and project management in Germany, serving over 1,700 customers.
- Innoscripta reported significant revenue growth, with EUR 64.7 million in 2024 and EUR 25.6 million in the first quarter of 2025, alongside strong profitability and cash flow generation.
- The IPO will consist of existing shares held by major shareholders, with a lock-up period of 12 months for the company and 36 months for selling shareholders.
- The company aims to use the IPO to increase brand awareness, drive talent acquisition, and support international expansion, particularly into the UK and France.
- Innoscripta operates a scalable business model with multi-year exclusive contracts, focusing on mid-sized and large enterprises, and plans to distribute dividends starting in 2026.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.