Ringmetall Grows Strong in a Tense Market Start to the Year

Group revenue increased by 6.2% to EUR 48.5 million due to acquisitions, despite reduced demand and declining raw material prices.

EBITDA decreased by 4.9% to EUR 5.9 million, with the EBITDA margin slightly down to 12.2%.

The Liner business unit saw significant revenue growth due to acquisitions of Peak Packaging, FIB Beer Systems, and Hutek Oy.

The economic environment slightly improved at the beginning of 2025, but overall conditions remain challenging.

The Management Board confirms its guidance for 2025, expecting consolidated revenues between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million, and EBITDA between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million.

Ringmetall is a leading international supplier of industrial packaging, contributing to the circular economy with highly recyclable products, and has a global presence in multiple countries.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at Ringmetall is on 06.05.2025.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,2800EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.





