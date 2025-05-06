KSB Vz. Triumphs in Q1 2025!

KSB reported a 1.8% increase in order intake to €878 million in Q1 2025, with the Pumps Segment showing a 6.7% rise.

Sales revenue rose by 2.3% to €709 million, with the Valves Segment achieving a 10.2% increase.

EBIT for Q1 2025 was €45.5 million, impacted by €7.5 million in costs related to the SAP S/4HANA transformation.

Adjusted EBIT increased to €53.0 million, improving the EBIT margin to 7.5% from 7.1% year-on-year.

KSB confirmed its 2025 forecast despite global economic uncertainties affecting market conditions.

The company employs around 16,400 people and generated approximately €3 billion in sales revenue in 2024.

