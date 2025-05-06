Original-Research
UmweltBank AG (von GBC AG): BUY
- UmweltBank AG zeigt starkes Wachstum im Q1 2025.
- Zielpreis von 10,40 EUR bis Ende 2025 bestätigt.
- Kundenanzahl und Einlagen steigen, neue Kredite stagnieren.
Original-Research: UmweltBank AG - from GBC AG
06.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST
Classification of GBC AG to UmweltBank AG
Company Name: UmweltBank AG
ISIN: DE0005570808
Reason for the research: Research Comment
Recommendation: BUY
Target price: 10.40 EUR
Target price on sight of: 31.12.2025
Last rating change:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann
Strong growth achieved across all income and earnings levels
Following the key figures for the first quarter published for the first time on 30 April 2025, UmweltBank AG reported significant growth across all income and earnings levels compared with the
previous year. While net interest income rose significantly to EUR13.66 million (previous year: EUR7.73 million) as expected on the basis of the recent increase in customer deposits, the increase
in net financial income to EUR12.38 million (previous year: EUR3.67 million) was well above our expectations. This includes profit distributions from the sale of real estate by a subsidiary. The
company plans to sell its entire investment business by 2026, but investment sales are inherently difficult to plan.
The strong increase in the financial result ultimately led to earnings before taxes of EUR10.28 million (previous year: EUR-0.13 million), which already exceeds the company's guidance for the full
year 2025 (guidance: EUR5 million to EUR10 million) after just three months. However, as no further profit distributions are expected for the current financial year and risk provisions in a range
of EUR10 million to EUR15 million are expected for the rest of the year, the other quarters of the year are expected to show a slightly negative pre-tax result on a cumulative basis, meaning that
the guidance remains unchanged.
The private customer business was also characterised in the first quarter by an increase in the number of customers by 4,500 and in customer deposits by EUR140 million. As at 31 March 2025, private
customer deposits amounted to EUR3.6 billion and remain on track to reach the company's target of EUR4.3 billion by the end of the 2025 financial year. By 2028, private customer deposits are
expected to increase further to EUR5.9 billion. In addition to savings products and the expansion of the product range in the securities segment, the deposit business is to be driven in particular
by the current account. The current account entered the Friends phase in April, before a roll-out is scheduled for mid-2025.
Although, according to the company, demand in the renewable energies and residential real estate sectors remains high in the corporate customer business, new lending started the year as expected on
a subdued note at EUR30 million (previous year: EUR25 million). In addition to selective lending, the continuing equity restrictions, which will be further tightened by the implementation of CRR
III, are also likely to have played a role here. For the year as a whole, the UmweltBank Board of Management continues to expect new lending of EUR250 million to EUR350 million, representing a
sideways movement in lending volume.
In line with the company's guidance, we are sticking to our earnings estimates. We have only made minor adjustments on the income side, where we are now taking the profit distribution of the
subsidiary into account in the financial result. At the same time, we have reduced net interest income to EUR60.32 million (previously: EUR65.92 million), which is in line with the company's
forecast of EUR60 million to EUR65 million. Previously, we had assumed a steady increase in retail deposits over the course of the year. In our updated estimates, we have postponed the increase in
private customer deposits following the introduction of the current account to the second half of the year, which will result in a lower average volume of private customer deposits in the current
2025 financial year.
However, as we are maintaining our earnings forecasts unchanged, we also confirm the share price target of EUR10.40 derived from the residual income model. The rating remains BUY.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32474.pdf
