Nabaltec AG: 2024 Results Confirmed, Q1 2025 Revenue Climbs 1.2%!
Nabaltec AG showcases resilience with a 1.7% revenue boost in 2024, setting sights on a promising 2025 amid economic challenges.
- Nabaltec AG confirmed its consolidated financial results for 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 1.7% to EUR 203.6 million.
- Preliminary figures for Q1 2025 show a 1.2% revenue increase to EUR 54.7 million, with EBIT at EUR 4.1 million.
- The company expects a revenue increase of 3% to 5% for 2025, with an EBIT margin projected between 7% and 9%.
- A dividend proposal of EUR 0.29 per share has been made for the financial year 2024.
- The contract of Dr. Alexander Risch, COO, has been extended for five years until September 30, 2030.
- Nabaltec's performance is impacted by a challenging economic environment, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.
