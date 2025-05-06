Nabaltec AG: 2024 Results Confirmed, Q1 2025 Revenue Climbs 1.2%!

Nabaltec AG confirmed its consolidated financial results for 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 1.7% to EUR 203.6 million.

Preliminary figures for Q1 2025 show a 1.2% revenue increase to EUR 54.7 million, with EBIT at EUR 4.1 million.

The company expects a revenue increase of 3% to 5% for 2025, with an EBIT margin projected between 7% and 9%.

A dividend proposal of EUR 0.29 per share has been made for the financial year 2024.

The contract of Dr. Alexander Risch, COO, has been extended for five years until September 30, 2030.

Nabaltec's performance is impacted by a challenging economic environment, particularly in the chemical and pharmaceutical sectors.

The price of Nabaltec at the time of the news was 15,275EUR and was up +1,50 % compared with the previous day.






