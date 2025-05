HEIDELBERG holds its ground in a difficult market environment in FY 2024/25 - targets achieved, significant increase in incoming orders compared to previous year (FOTO)

Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie Die Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +1,90 % und einem Kurs von 1,288 auf Tradegate (06. Mai 2025, 09:56 Uhr) gehandelt. Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktie um +8,47 % verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt +36,32 %. Die Marktkapitalisierung von Heidelberger Druckmaschinen bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 385,47 Mio.. Die letzten 8 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 1,2500EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 1,0000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 2,0000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -21,14 %/+57,73 % bedeutet.

Heidelberg (ots) -- Sales and adjusted EBITDA margin at previous year's level according topreliminary figures- Free cash flow excluding special items clearly positive at around EUR 50million- Rising order intake compared to previous year lays the foundation for a goodstart to FY 2025/26- Additional, positive order impetus expected from China Print trade fair in May- Adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to around 8 percent in FY 2025/26Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) held its own in a difficult marketenvironment in financial year 2024/25 and achieved the targets it had setitself. According to preliminary calculations, the adjusted EBITDA marginremained stable at 7.1 percent, bringing the financial year to a successfulclose. The slightly lower sales volume compared to the previous year, risingwage costs and expenses for the drupa trade fair were successfully offset by thecost-cutting and efficiency measures initiated. In the fourth quarter alone, theadjusted EBITDA margin doubled to around 10 percent compared to the previousyear. At around EUR 2,280 million, sales were slightly below the previous year'slevel (EUR 2,395 million). After a weak first quarter due to a reluctance to buyin the run-up to the drupa trade fair, sales increased quarter by quarter in thefinancial year and closed with a particularly strong fourth quarter. At aroundEUR 50 million, free cash flow was once again clearly positive (previous year:EUR 56 million), which did not include any special items in the reporting year,such as from the sale of non-operating assets."We were able to achieve our financial year targets in a difficult economicenvironment and uncertain geopolitical conditions," said Jürgen Otto, CEO ofHEIDELBERG. "With a clearly positive free cash flow for the second year in arow, we have confirmed our financially solid development. The measures initiatedto reduce personnel costs will help us to further strengthen our profitabilityin the new financial year." The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to improvefurther to around 8 percent in the next financial year 2025/26.Rising incoming orders compared to the previous year lays the foundation for agood start to FY 2025/26HEIDELBERG closed the past financial year with a high order intake. At over EUR600 million, incoming orders in the fourth quarter were up on the previousquarters of the financial year. The basis for this is also the global anddiversified positioning of the company, which allows HEIDELBERG to benefit fromthe different growth dynamics in the individual regions. The significant