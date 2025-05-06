Sitetracker to Showcase New O&M Innovations for Renewable Energy Leaders at Intersolar Europe 2025
Montclair, NJ (ots) - Sitetracker (https://www.sitetracker.com/) , the global
leader in complete asset lifecycle management, will highlight its expanded
Operations and Maintenance (O&M) capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2025, the
world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, taking place May 7-9, 2025 at
Messe München in Munich, Germany. Sitetracker will exhibit at Booth 320, Hall
C4.
As renewable energy companies scale rapidly, proactive asset management has
become critical to maximizing uptime, reducing costs, and ensuring long-term
performance. Sitetracker's enhanced O&M solution empowers companies to optimize
operations with intelligent scheduling, automated preventative maintenance,
real-time field safety features, and AI-powered asset insights.
At Intersolar Europe, Sitetracker will demonstrate how its platform helps energy
leaders:
- Maximize uptime and efficiency with automated job scheduling and dynamic
preventative maintenance.
- Enhance asset health and field safety with real-time check-in/out, hazard
alerts, and lone worker protections.
- Streamline compliance and financial oversight via robust SLA management and
asset health tracking.
"With renewable energy investments surging, the ability to protect and maintain
assets at scale is more critical than ever," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of
Sitetracker. "Our expanded O&M capabilities are designed to help clean energy
leaders operate smarter, safer, and more profitably across the entire
lifecycle."
Visit Sitetracker at Booth 320 to experience live demos, meet with experts, and
learn how leading renewable energy providers are using Sitetracker to drive
operational excellence.
Event Details:
- Dates: May 7-9, 2025
- Location: Messe München, Munich, Germany
- Booth: C4.320
About Sitetracker
Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to
streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical
infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management
platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE,
Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers,
Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP
efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and
assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full
transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV
charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring
healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and
complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more
connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What's Critical, with
Sitetracker.
For more information, please request a demo (https://www.sitetracker.com/) .
Pressekontakt:
Kathleen Ojo
Sitetracker
mailto:press@sitetracker.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179526/6026763
OTS: Sitetracker
