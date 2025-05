Sitetracker to Showcase New O&M Innovations for Renewable Energy Leaders at Intersolar Europe 2025

Montclair, NJ (ots) - Sitetracker (https://www.sitetracker.com/) , the global

leader in complete asset lifecycle management, will highlight its expanded

Operations and Maintenance (O&M) capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2025, the

world's leading exhibition for the solar industry, taking place May 7-9, 2025 at

Messe München in Munich, Germany. Sitetracker will exhibit at Booth 320, Hall

C4.



As renewable energy companies scale rapidly, proactive asset management has

become critical to maximizing uptime, reducing costs, and ensuring long-term

performance. Sitetracker's enhanced O&M solution empowers companies to optimize

operations with intelligent scheduling, automated preventative maintenance,

real-time field safety features, and AI-powered asset insights.





At Intersolar Europe, Sitetracker will demonstrate how its platform helps energy leaders:

- Maximize uptime and efficiency with automated job scheduling and dynamic preventative maintenance.
- Enhance asset health and field safety with real-time check-in/out, hazard alerts, and lone worker protections.
- Streamline compliance and financial oversight via robust SLA management and asset health tracking.

"With renewable energy investments surging, the ability to protect and maintain assets at scale is more critical than ever," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Our expanded O&M capabilities are designed to help clean energy leaders operate smarter, safer, and more profitably across the entire lifecycle."

Visit Sitetracker at Booth 320 to experience live demos, meet with experts, and learn how leading renewable energy providers are using Sitetracker to drive operational excellence.

Event Details:
- Dates: May 7-9, 2025
- Location: Messe München, Munich, Germany
- Booth: C4.320

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker empowers owners, operators, contractors, and other stakeholders to streamline and optimize the end-to-end asset lifecycle of critical infrastructure. As the leading global complete Asset Lifecycle Management platform, Sitetracker helps innovative companies like Vodafone, Ericsson, ENGIE, Telefonica, Cypress Creek Renewables, Cox, Iberdrola, EVgo, Vantage Towers, Southern Company, Zayo, Tilson, Nextera, EDOTCO, E.On, Axione, and TEP efficiently plan, build, operate, and maintain millions of projects, sites, and assets. Sitetracker delivers operational excellence and creates full transparency across industries such as digital infrastructure, renewables, EV charging, utilities, and real estate by driving safe, efficient teams, ensuring healthy projects, and enabling organizations to manage scale, growth, and complexity. Trusted by hundreds of industry leaders, Sitetracker advances a more connected and sustainable future across the world. Manage What's Critical, with Sitetracker.