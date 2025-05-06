    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Bivial's Growth Trajectory Continues with Record Year

    Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to share
    its continued trajectory of success and growth. The company has increased its
    annual profit by 110% compared to the previous year, expanded its team to almost
    50 exceptional individuals, and further strengthened its position as the largest
    prudentially regulated fintech in Switzerland.

    Since commencing operations, Bivial has remained consistently profitable-an
    increasingly rare feat in the fintech landscape. This sustained profitability
    has enabled the company to build a strong equity base, consistent with the
    capital levels expected of institutions operating under a full banking license,
    thereby ensuring long-term financial resilience and supporting the scalable
    development of its business activities.

    " Growing our team and doubling profits within a year is a testament to the
    strength of our business model and the dedication of our people, " says Martynas
    Bieliauskas, CEO and Co-founder of Bivial. " We've proven that fintech companies
    can grow rapidly and responsibly without compromising on quality ."

    Despite ongoing economic pressures and a challenging global market, Bivial has
    demonstrated that disciplined growth and innovation can go hand in hand. The
    company continues to experience strong demand for its services, which are
    grounded in proprietary technology and a customer-first approach.

    Bivial's mission to deliver transparent, efficient, and high-performing
    financial infrastructure has earned it the trust of nearly half a thousand
    corporate clients and counting. With the foundation in place, the company
    remains focused on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its reach.

    Looking ahead, Bivial will continue investing in its people, technology, and
    regulatory capabilities to support its ambitious roadmap. As the fintech space
    evolves, Bivial is committed to staying ahead of the curve-driven by
    performance, guided by sustainability, and powered by innovation.

    More information at https://www.bivial.ch/ .

    About Bivial AG.

    Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution
    authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority
    (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss
    accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses.
    Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online
    businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment
    acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed
    fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and
    social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through
    borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

    Contact : marketing@bivial.ch, (mailto:marketing@bivial.ch) + 41 41 552 0093

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivials-growth
    -trajectory-continues-with-record-year-302446990.html

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6026894
    OTS: Bivial AG




