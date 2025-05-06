Bivial's Growth Trajectory Continues with Record Year
Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to share
its continued trajectory of success and growth. The company has increased its
annual profit by 110% compared to the previous year, expanded its team to almost
50 exceptional individuals, and further strengthened its position as the largest
prudentially regulated fintech in Switzerland.
Since commencing operations, Bivial has remained consistently profitable-an
increasingly rare feat in the fintech landscape. This sustained profitability
has enabled the company to build a strong equity base, consistent with the
capital levels expected of institutions operating under a full banking license,
thereby ensuring long-term financial resilience and supporting the scalable
development of its business activities.
" Growing our team and doubling profits within a year is a testament to the
strength of our business model and the dedication of our people, " says Martynas
Bieliauskas, CEO and Co-founder of Bivial. " We've proven that fintech companies
can grow rapidly and responsibly without compromising on quality ."
Despite ongoing economic pressures and a challenging global market, Bivial has
demonstrated that disciplined growth and innovation can go hand in hand. The
company continues to experience strong demand for its services, which are
grounded in proprietary technology and a customer-first approach.
Bivial's mission to deliver transparent, efficient, and high-performing
financial infrastructure has earned it the trust of nearly half a thousand
corporate clients and counting. With the foundation in place, the company
remains focused on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its reach.
Looking ahead, Bivial will continue investing in its people, technology, and
regulatory capabilities to support its ambitious roadmap. As the fintech space
evolves, Bivial is committed to staying ahead of the curve-driven by
performance, guided by sustainability, and powered by innovation.
More information at https://www.bivial.ch/ .
About Bivial AG.
Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution
authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority
(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss
accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses.
Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online
businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment
acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed
fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and
social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through
borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.
Contact : marketing@bivial.ch, (mailto:marketing@bivial.ch) + 41 41 552 0093
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659954/Bivial_AG_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bivials-growth
-trajectory-continues-with-record-year-302446990.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179529/6026894
OTS: Bivial AG
