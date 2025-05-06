Bivial's Growth Trajectory Continues with Record Year

Zug, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Swiss fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to share

its continued trajectory of success and growth. The company has increased its

annual profit by 110% compared to the previous year, expanded its team to almost

50 exceptional individuals, and further strengthened its position as the largest

prudentially regulated fintech in Switzerland.



Since commencing operations, Bivial has remained consistently profitable-an

increasingly rare feat in the fintech landscape. This sustained profitability

has enabled the company to build a strong equity base, consistent with the

capital levels expected of institutions operating under a full banking license,

thereby ensuring long-term financial resilience and supporting the scalable

development of its business activities.





" Growing our team and doubling profits within a year is a testament to the

strength of our business model and the dedication of our people, " says Martynas

Bieliauskas, CEO and Co-founder of Bivial. " We've proven that fintech companies

can grow rapidly and responsibly without compromising on quality ."



Despite ongoing economic pressures and a challenging global market, Bivial has

demonstrated that disciplined growth and innovation can go hand in hand. The

company continues to experience strong demand for its services, which are

grounded in proprietary technology and a customer-first approach.



Bivial's mission to deliver transparent, efficient, and high-performing

financial infrastructure has earned it the trust of nearly half a thousand

corporate clients and counting. With the foundation in place, the company

remains focused on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its reach.



Looking ahead, Bivial will continue investing in its people, technology, and

regulatory capabilities to support its ambitious roadmap. As the fintech space

evolves, Bivial is committed to staying ahead of the curve-driven by

performance, guided by sustainability, and powered by innovation.



More information at https://www.bivial.ch/ .



About Bivial AG.



Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution

authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority

(FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss

accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses.

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online

businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment

acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed

fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and

social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through

borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.



