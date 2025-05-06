Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Aestheticbedarf
Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Aestheticbedarf AG. Healthcare
Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of
Aestheticbedarf AG, headquartered in Affoltern, an ISO-certified company
specializing in exclusive yet affordable branded products for aesthetic
applications. Their extensive portfolio features solutions such as hyaluronic
treatments, laser systems, IPL, microneedling, cryolipolysis, mesotherapy,
radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, and consumables.
Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board at Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Partner
at Winterberg, shared his excitement: "Aestheticbedarf AG strengthens our newly
established Medical Beauty platform alongside CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.
With its philosophy that quality does not always have to be expensive, the
company reaches a wide range of users across Switzerland. We are thrilled to
launch this segment with full force, backed by now three portfolio companies."
Pascal Hauser, Managing Director of Aestheticbedarf AG, added: "We look forward
to an exciting collaboration within the group. Without a doubt, we will continue
our success story together with Healthcare Holding Schweiz - the entire team is
highly motivated! By joining forces with other companies in the group, we will
deliver even better offerings to our customers."
About Aestheticbedarf AG
Aestheticbedarf AG, based in Affoltern am Albis, represents exceptional progress
in aesthetic treatment technologies. The company exclusively distributes
products that meet rigorous Swiss and European standards, including devices for
treatments such as hyaluronic applications, laser systems, IPL, microneedling,
cryolipolysis, mesotherapy, radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, and
consumables. Its focus lies on offering affordable, high-quality branded
products. Sustainability and forward-thinking technological advancements remain
the company's top priorities.
About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG
Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through
acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and
organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed
