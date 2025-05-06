Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Aestheticbedarf

Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading

provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has

expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Aestheticbedarf AG. Healthcare

Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.



Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of

Aestheticbedarf AG, headquartered in Affoltern, an ISO-certified company

specializing in exclusive yet affordable branded products for aesthetic

applications. Their extensive portfolio features solutions such as hyaluronic

treatments, laser systems, IPL, microneedling, cryolipolysis, mesotherapy,

radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, and consumables.





Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board at Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Partnerat Winterberg, shared his excitement: "Aestheticbedarf AG strengthens our newlyestablished Medical Beauty platform alongside CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.With its philosophy that quality does not always have to be expensive, thecompany reaches a wide range of users across Switzerland. We are thrilled tolaunch this segment with full force, backed by now three portfolio companies."Pascal Hauser, Managing Director of Aestheticbedarf AG, added: "We look forwardto an exciting collaboration within the group. Without a doubt, we will continueour success story together with Healthcare Holding Schweiz - the entire team ishighly motivated! By joining forces with other companies in the group, we willdeliver even better offerings to our customers."About Aestheticbedarf AGAestheticbedarf AG, based in Affoltern am Albis, represents exceptional progressin aesthetic treatment technologies. The company exclusively distributesproducts that meet rigorous Swiss and European standards, including devices fortreatments such as hyaluronic applications, laser systems, IPL, microneedling,cryolipolysis, mesotherapy, radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, andconsumables. Its focus lies on offering affordable, high-quality brandedproducts. Sustainability and forward-thinking technological advancements remainthe company's top priorities.About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AGHealthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and aleading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. Thegroup is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy throughacquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, andorganic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed