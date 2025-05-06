    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    113 Aufrufe 113 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Aestheticbedarf

    Baar, Switzerland (ots/PRNewswire) - Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading
    provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has
    expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Aestheticbedarf AG. Healthcare
    Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory GmbH.

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG has successfully closed the acquisition of
    Aestheticbedarf AG, headquartered in Affoltern, an ISO-certified company
    specializing in exclusive yet affordable branded products for aesthetic
    applications. Their extensive portfolio features solutions such as hyaluronic
    treatments, laser systems, IPL, microneedling, cryolipolysis, mesotherapy,
    radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, and consumables.

    Fabian Kröher, Chairman of the Board at Healthcare Holding Schweiz and Partner
    at Winterberg, shared his excitement: "Aestheticbedarf AG strengthens our newly
    established Medical Beauty platform alongside CDP Swiss AG and CDP Austria GmbH.
    With its philosophy that quality does not always have to be expensive, the
    company reaches a wide range of users across Switzerland. We are thrilled to
    launch this segment with full force, backed by now three portfolio companies."

    Pascal Hauser, Managing Director of Aestheticbedarf AG, added: "We look forward
    to an exciting collaboration within the group. Without a doubt, we will continue
    our success story together with Healthcare Holding Schweiz - the entire team is
    highly motivated! By joining forces with other companies in the group, we will
    deliver even better offerings to our customers."

    About Aestheticbedarf AG

    Aestheticbedarf AG, based in Affoltern am Albis, represents exceptional progress
    in aesthetic treatment technologies. The company exclusively distributes
    products that meet rigorous Swiss and European standards, including devices for
    treatments such as hyaluronic applications, laser systems, IPL, microneedling,
    cryolipolysis, mesotherapy, radiofrequency, deep cleansing technologies, and
    consumables. Its focus lies on offering affordable, high-quality branded
    products. Sustainability and forward-thinking technological advancements remain
    the company's top priorities.

    About Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG

    Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG is a Buy, Build & Technologize platform and a
    leading provider of medical technology products and services in Switzerland. The
    group is based in Baar and pursues an ambitious growth strategy through
    acquisitions, often in the context of succession arrangements, partnerships, and
    organic growth. Healthcare Holding Schweiz and its group companies are committed
    Seite 1 von 2




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Healthcare Holding Switzerland Acquires Aestheticbedarf Healthcare Holding Schweiz AG, a leading provider of services and distributor of medical technology in Switzerland, has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Aestheticbedarf AG. Healthcare Holding Schweiz is managed by Winterberg Advisory …