Amadeus FiRe: Q1/2025 Results Out, 2025 Outlook Steady!

Amadeus Fire Group's Q1/2025 results were significantly lower due to a challenging market environment and high uncertainty in Germany.

The German economy faces weak domestic demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and a decline in orders, with the IMF forecasting no growth for 2025.

The personnel services market is experiencing a negative trend, with a 12% drop in temporary staffing sector employment in January 2025.

The ifo Business Climate Index rose by 1.6 points in April 2025, indicating a potential recovery in the German economy.

Amadeus Fire Group's Q1/2025 revenue was €98.2 million, 14.5% below the previous year, with a significant decline in operating EBITA by around 70%.

The company remains focused on organic growth and digital transformation, with expectations of revenue between €387 to €417 million and operating EBITA of €36 to €44 million for 2025.

The next important date at Amadeus FiRe is on 06.05.2025: Publication of the press release for the Q1/3M 2025 quarterly interim statement - after stock market close.

