Amadeus FiRe: Q1/2025 Results Out, 2025 Outlook Steady!
Amidst economic challenges, Amadeus Fire Group's Q1/2025 results mirror Germany's struggles, with a significant revenue drop but a focus on future growth and digital transformation.
- Amadeus Fire Group's Q1/2025 results were significantly lower due to a challenging market environment and high uncertainty in Germany.
- The German economy faces weak domestic demand, geopolitical uncertainties, and a decline in orders, with the IMF forecasting no growth for 2025.
- The personnel services market is experiencing a negative trend, with a 12% drop in temporary staffing sector employment in January 2025.
- The ifo Business Climate Index rose by 1.6 points in April 2025, indicating a potential recovery in the German economy.
- Amadeus Fire Group's Q1/2025 revenue was €98.2 million, 14.5% below the previous year, with a significant decline in operating EBITA by around 70%.
- The company remains focused on organic growth and digital transformation, with expectations of revenue between €387 to €417 million and operating EBITA of €36 to €44 million for 2025.
